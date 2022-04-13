Air Expeditionary Force compound expansion improves training efficiency

The 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers are expanding the Air Expeditionary Force compound to increase the efficiency of simulated deployment training for the 338th Training Squadron.

The expansion was initially brought forward in 2016 and is projected to be ready to use by May 2022.

“Future war will be small team dynamics, geographically separated from one another,” said U.S Air Force Capt. John Presswood, 338th Training Squadron director of operations.

The compound creates a geographically separated environment for Airmen to build teams, stand up, operate, and troubleshoot radio and terrestrial networks while focusing on compound security and wingman-ship.

Located near Jones Hall, Airmen will now have a class room and four concrete pads where they will set up AEF tents while under the stressors of being in a simulated combat environment.

By eliminating the transition time Airman use carrying equipment, they will have more time to be engaged in their simulated deployment training. The expansion of the compound improves the expeditionary training for roughly 1,900 Airman annually in Radio Frequency Transmissions and Cyber Transport courses.

“We have absorbed other Air Force Specialty Codes over the years,” said Stephen Johnson, structural supervisor for radio frequency transmission operations. “With the need to increase our student load and also the amount of equipment we have, we want to have a better training area designed for us.”

The expansion of the AEF compound is providing more and more opportunities and even possible integration with other Air Force Specialty Codes. The expansion also provides the 823rd RED HORSE with training opportunities as well. While stationed stateside the squadrons work on troop training projects, allowing Airmen to stay up to date on their training and hone their skills in their respective classes.

“This is meant to be a training experience for us, we're here to learn how to properly do our specific roles,” said U.S. Army Capt. Olivia Theodore, 823rd RED HORSE project engineer.

