Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities

    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez | 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen wait for a signal from KC-135...... read more read more

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.14.2022

    Story by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar – The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, along with the Qatar Emiri Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, participated in Sky Shield IV, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s first major training event of 2022, Jan. 23-25, 2022.

    Sky Shield focuses on bilateral defensive counter-air combat patrol, combat search and rescue, offensive strike, aerial command and control, and aerial refueling operations with joint and partner nation assets to include QEAF Rafale, AugustaWestland AW139, and AH-64 Apache; U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), and KC-135 Stratotanker; and U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet.

    Al Udeid Airmen played a critical role and got out of their comfort zone to provide support for transient assets taking part in the large operation that included the 380th AEW, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the 332d AEW, undisclosed location, Southeast Asia, and the 378th AEW, Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, from their respective locations.

    “The reason why we are out here is to display our multi-capable Airman functionalities,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Allen, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron transient alert member. “Training like this benefits the base and, ultimately, the area of responsibility by showing that we can complete any mission with the Airman we have.”

    Having agile Airmen who execute the mission no matter the situation is a key component to delivering decisive air power to deter aggressors and ensure the Grand Slam team can fight to win today and in the future.

    “This capability allows Airmen to have the required readiness to perform not only their job, but tasks on other missions that they are not normally accustomed to,” said a 332d AEW crew chief. “Learning these different skillsets gives you confidence and allows you to accomplish the mission in multiple areas whenever and whenever needed.”

    In addition to improving themselves, Al Udeid Airmen trained with coalition and host nation partners to build upon and strengthen interoperability partnerships.

    “The training that we do for Sky Shield allowed us to validate our forward-deployed capabilities, become more dynamic, and create challenges for our adversaries,” said Maj. Dustin Mayes, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Qatar air defense liaison. “In the Air Force that we are now, we’re facing extremely complex and dynamic challenges in numerous areas of operations, and the versatility of an Airman is going to be critical to meet those challenges and overcome them.”

    Although Al Udeid is a deployed environment, training to maintain and exceed standards doesn’t stop. The Airmen of the 379th AEW are continuously improving upon what they know and can do, bringing mission readiness to new heights.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 07:12
    Story ID: 418472
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities, by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities
    Sky Shield IV: AUAB hones strategic mission capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    379th AEW

    AFCENT

    Sky Shield IV

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Sky Shield IV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT