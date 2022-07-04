12 CAB recognizes Good Neighbor - ceremony

Photo By Cpl. Austin Riel | Good Neighbor awardees (left to right); Rudolf Leykauf, Fritz Wittman, Stefan...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Austin Riel | Good Neighbor awardees (left to right); Rudolf Leykauf, Fritz Wittman, Stefan Hornsdasch, Helmuth Wӓchter, Alois Friedl, Wolfgang Nierhoff, and Bernhard Graf stand with Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Morgan, the commanding general and command sergeant major of 7th Army Training Command, after an award ceremony on Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 7, 2022. The 7th ATC recognized seven Bavarians for their continuous support to the U.S. military community. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page

The 7th Army Training Command hosted the annual Good Neighbor Award Ceremony, the second year for this recognition to occur, at the Tower Barracks Theater in Grafoweor, Germany, April 7th, 2022.



The Good Neighbor Award honors the host nation's partnership and the commitment to the German-American friendship in the Bavarian communities. The ceremony recognizes individuals who have supported U.S. Soldiers and families.



"You welcome us into your communities,” said Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding officer, 7th ATC. “You share your culture and traditions with us and with every Soldier, civilian, and family member who returns to the U.S. after a tour in Bavaria.”



The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade had the privilege to recognize Mr. Rudolph "Rudi" Leykauf, who served as a German employee in the Ansbach garrison for 46 years and still hosts dinners to bring Germans and Americans together.



Leykauf shared that the accolade was unexpected.



"It's something you don't think would happen to you,” said Leykauf. Eight years out of business and being retired, it was big. It was an honor to be recognized."



"Rudie has selflessly served the Army Aviation community, even during his retirement, as a German ambassador to the Soldiers,” said Col. Patrick Schuck, commander, 12 CAB. “I think his benevolence has fostered an environment of trust over the years, and we at 12 CAB are grateful for that."



Last year 12 CAB recognized Heinrich Forster, former mayor of Illesheim.



The German-American connections and interactions remind us that people share the same common values regardless of their origin.



The 12 CAB is the only enduring aviation brigade present throughout Europe that enables us to deter and defend against threats from any direction.



12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. V Corps works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.