Model car winners announced at Cars and Coffee

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Jackson Auto Craft Shop celebrated three winners of the Model Car Club March 26 at the Solomon Center.

    The club currently has 12 members and the first winners were chosen during the monthly morning car show. The winners are:

    Blake Griffith won first place in the 8-12 age group with his #21 NASCAR Cheerwine and Ft Jackson Auto Skills sponsored Ford Thunderbird. Griffith is 9 years old and resides at Shaw Air Force Base.

    Kevin Miller took first place in the 20 and up age category with his #32 NASCAR Ft Jackson sponsored Oldsmobile.

    Amel Brooks took first place in Best of Show with his 1962 Chevrolet Impala.

    Each participant received a trophy, medal and additional model car to compete again in upcoming model car competitions.

    “We are looking for more car model enthusiasts to come join the club,” said Debbie Roomsburg, Auto Craft Shop business manager. “If you are interested in joining please
    come by the Auto Craft Shop and pick up your model.”

    Models cost $12 per kit and can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday or 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The center is located across from the NCO Club on Lee Road.

    The next Model Car Club will take place April 23 during the Cars and Coffee event at in Solomon Center parking lot.

    “Come to the next Cars and Coffee and grab a cup of freshly brewed coffee,” Roomsburg said. “Then check out the cars and models.”

