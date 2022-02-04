Model car winners announced at Cars and Coffee

Courtesy Photo | Kevin Miller took first place in the 20 and up age category with his #32 NASCAR Ft...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kevin Miller took first place in the 20 and up age category with his #32 NASCAR Ft Jackson sponsored Oldsmobile during the post's model car club competition April 2, 2022. The model club holds competitions for their models during the monthly Cars and Coffee meet. see less | View Image Page

The Fort Jackson Auto Craft Shop celebrated three winners of the Model Car Club March 26 at the Solomon Center.



The club currently has 12 members and the first winners were chosen during the monthly morning car show. The winners are:



Blake Griffith won first place in the 8-12 age group with his #21 NASCAR Cheerwine and Ft Jackson Auto Skills sponsored Ford Thunderbird. Griffith is 9 years old and resides at Shaw Air Force Base.



Kevin Miller took first place in the 20 and up age category with his #32 NASCAR Ft Jackson sponsored Oldsmobile.



Amel Brooks took first place in Best of Show with his 1962 Chevrolet Impala.



Each participant received a trophy, medal and additional model car to compete again in upcoming model car competitions.



“We are looking for more car model enthusiasts to come join the club,” said Debbie Roomsburg, Auto Craft Shop business manager. “If you are interested in joining please

come by the Auto Craft Shop and pick up your model.”



Models cost $12 per kit and can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday or 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The center is located across from the NCO Club on Lee Road.



The next Model Car Club will take place April 23 during the Cars and Coffee event at in Solomon Center parking lot.



“Come to the next Cars and Coffee and grab a cup of freshly brewed coffee,” Roomsburg said. “Then check out the cars and models.”