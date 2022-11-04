Helping agencies host Combined Awareness Event

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Team Moody hosted the second annual Combined Awareness Event in the George W. Bush Air Park at Moody Air Force Base, April 11, 2022.



During the event, Airmen and families came together to learn ways to navigate different challenges that can impact both family and mission. Through a variety of booths set up by helping agencies and private organizations, Airmen were provided information on how to resolve challenges with the resources available on and off base to assist them.



“Instead of each helping agency on the installation hosting their own smaller event to bring awareness to their specific cause, we collectively came together to host one large event,” Jacinta Howell, 23d Wing sexual assault response coordinator and one of the event leads. “Collaboration between agencies is absolutely necessary when trying to address a multitude of issues.



“April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Month of the Military Child, Child Abuse Awareness Month, Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month and Autism Awareness Month,” Howell added. “All of these issues impact our Airmen on a daily basis, and I think it’s important that Airmen see how many people and agencies are here to help with whatever issue they are facing.”



Recognizing that many of the topics can be difficult to discuss, the helping agency booths provided hands on activities to help tackle the challenging topics



The event also featured informational booths, food trucks, music and a rock-climbing wall to give Airmen a chance to have fun, boost morale while simultaneously providing learning opportunities for Airmen.



“Knowing that support is readily available and that Airmen don’t have to face a difficult situation alone provides them with hope and the motivation to keep going,” said Howell.

That’s a big reason we had the rock wall as a physical and visual representation of facing a challenge, especially one they may have never faced before.



“Watching people face their fear while attempting to (climb) the rock wall and watching their friends and coworkers offer them words of encouragement really demonstrated how support should look as an installation, community and family,” added Howell. Plus, who doesn’t love coming out to an event, listening to good music, eating delicious food and having loads of fun.”



“The event turned out really well,” said Senior Master Sgt. Toya Stone-Little, 23rd Wing Inspector General superintendent. “It lets Airmen know they have options when they need support. Sometimes, we don’t realize how supportive Air Force family really is, but this type of event shows there are helping agencies across base, standing by to assist with whatever you need.”



Although, the next Combined Awareness Event isn’t scheduled until April of 2023, Team Moody has plans to continue raising awareness and boosting morale during the June Diversity Day.

