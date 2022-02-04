An egg-cellent day for a hunt

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Kristin Roth, business manager for the Solomon Center and Palmetto Greens Miniature...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Kristin Roth, business manager for the Solomon Center and Palmetto Greens Miniature Golf, hands out cupcakes to attendees during the annual Easter Egg and Golf Ball Hunt on April 9, 2022. More than 35 Soldiers and their Family members came out to the course to hunt for 400 candy and toy filled eggs and one of 14 specially marked golf balls that could be traded for a special prize bag filled with toys, games and pool inflatables. see less | View Image Page

Saturday afternoon’s chilly winds didn’t stop more than 35 Fort Jackson Soldiers and their Family members from getting their hunt on at the Palmetto Greens Miniature Golf.

Kids and parents alike scoured the greens in search of eggs and specially marked golf balls.



“The golf balls have a star on them,” said Kristin Roth, business manager of the Solomon Center. “We filled eggs with candy but if they found a golf ball they got a special prize.”



It didn’t take long for the elusive starred golf balls to be found and prize bags to be claimed. Everleigh Baxley, 3-years-old, and Brianna Comins, 12, both received bags full of goodies after finding prize winning golf balls.



“We found out about the egg hunt on Facebook and came out,” said Allysa Baxley, Everleigh and Brianna’s mother. “They each got a prize and were excited. They had a blast.”



Attendees of all ages were treated to cupcakes and boxes of treats in addition to their finds on the mini greens. Roth and her assistants manned tables where the treats and prizes were handed out.



The hunt returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.



“This is probably our fourth of fifth hunt,” Roth said. “We do this every year for Easter to give something different to the community. Hunting golf balls gets them familiar with the golf course.”



Roth said her and her staff hid 400 candy and toy filled eggs and 14 of the marked golf balls.



Squeals of delight erupted from the course as the last golf ball was found and prize bag claimed. Goodies found in the bags included play-dough, slime, coloring books, pool inflatables, and board games.



“Thanks to everyone for coming out,” Roth said. “It was a blustery day.”