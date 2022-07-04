Navy Researchers, U.S. Pacific Fleet Surgeon tour NAMRU San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 7, 2022) – Capt. William Deniston, commander of Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), joined by U.S. Pacific Fleet Surgeon Capt. Michael McGinnis and other science subject matter experts from Navy Medicine toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building.
Personnel from NMRC, NAMRU 2 - NMRC Asia, NAMRU 3, NAMRU Dayton, NAMRU 6, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, Naval Health Research Center, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery were in Military City USA to attend the annual Enterprise Leadership and Science Directors Meeting hosted by NAMRU San Antonio.
NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.
It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md.
