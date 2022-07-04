Sailors of Navy Medicine attend Navy Day at the Alamo during Fiesta San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (April 7, 2022) – (L-R) Capt. Michael Tiller of Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (April 7, 2022) – (L-R) Capt. Michael Tiller of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio; Capt. Linda Dunn Smith, NAMRU San Antonio executive officer; Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC); Capt. Gerald DeLong, NAMRU San Antonio commanding officer; and Capt. William Deniston, commander of Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) attended Navy Day at the Alamo hosted by Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland during Fiesta San Antonio. Navy Day at the Alamo honors the history of the Alamo and raises awareness of America’s Navy in Military City USA. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (April 7, 2022) – Sailors from several local commands gathered at the Alamo to participate in Navy Day during Fiesta San Antonio.



Hosted by Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland, Navy Day at the Alamo honors the history of the Alamo and raises awareness of America’s Navy in Military City USA.



Attending Navy Day were Capt. Gerald DeLong, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, Executive Officer Capt. Linda Dunn Smith, and Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman David Snow, joined by Capt. William Deniston, commander of Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), attended Navy Day at the Alamo.



The keynote address was delivered by Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md.