USU Graduates Complete Phase II Training

Courtesy Photo | Lea-Ann Virnig joined her husband, Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Jonathan P. Virnig, after he...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lea-Ann Virnig joined her husband, Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Jonathan P. Virnig, after he donned his ‘white coat’ in celebration of his graduation from Phase II of the Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner training program from the University of Uniformed Services at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland on April 8, 2022. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, Texas (April 11, 2022) – Four Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner (DNP/FNP) students celebrated completion of their Phase II training from University of Uniformed Services (USU) here April 8.



They were awarded their traditional “white coats” by Rear. Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command, at a ceremony that signifies movement from Nurse to Advance Practice Nurse during their Phase II portion of their medical training at Arnold Hall.

The graduates were – Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Andrew J. Christensen, Army Maj. (Dr.) Nicole L. Case, Army Maj. (Dr.) Stephanie S. Hayes, and Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Jonathan P. Virnig.



Each DNP students spent the past three years undergoing the rigorous military medical training from USU that ranges from advanced anatomy and physiology to operational medicine field medicine that delivers care from the cradle to the grave. They now await graduation from USU on May 21 in Washington D.C., at the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall.



“The White Coat Ceremony signifies a rite of passage to emphasize the importance of compassionate patient care,” said Maj. (Dr.) Michael P. Allen, Phase II Site Director at the 59th Medical Wing. “In addition to reciting the oath, students come forward during the ceremony to be ‘cloaked’ before family and friends in the iconic white coat that signifies their status as healthcare professionals.”



The White Coat Ceremony was initiated in 1993 at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons by The Arnold P. Gold Foundation. Arnold P. Gold, MD, a Columbia professor, believed that the oath to compassionate patient care taken by new physicians at the end of medical school came too late.



“Today, nearly every medical school in the United States, hundreds of nursing schools, and many other health profession schools participate in this tradition of humanistic care,” said Allen. “Each graduate of the Phase II program will each receive a permanent change of station assignment following their formal graduation in May.”