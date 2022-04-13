Waypoints: The New Learning Management and Career Development Software Tool

Courtesy Photo | Waypoints is a Navy-branded Cloud-based commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system that is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Waypoints is a Navy-branded Cloud-based commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system that is scheduled to be implemented in FY22 through a partnership between Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), Naval Shipyards, and Regional Maintenance Centers. The full-service tool suite will serve as the “enterprise gateway” for employee learning, career planning and individual development with innovative features that support and inform the full spectrum of talent management strategies. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) will be transforming the way they manage and develop their workforce. They are preparing to move toward a modern software tool created to centralize learning and development, certifications, skill assessments and career planning with a new enterprise learning management system (LMS), branded Waypoints.



Waypoints is a Navy-branded Cloud-based commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system that is scheduled to be implemented in FY22 through a partnership between Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), Naval Shipyards, and Regional Maintenance Centers.



The full-service tool suite will serve as the “enterprise gateway” for employee learning, career planning and individual development with innovative features that support and inform the full spectrum of talent management strategies.



“Data integration and the power of advanced analytics within Waypoints will help supervisors, community managers and leaders make talent-related, data-driven decisions. NNSY’s talent is its most critical resource in shaping the future, and it is our responsibility to identify and access the skills we need, and engage the best career journeys for our people,” said Shelly Simpson, NNSY’s Waypoints Deployment Coordinator. Simpson also stated, “An integrated enterprise learning and talent management solution will empower employees and enable a high-impact learning organization. Incremental capabilities will be deployed in FY22 to support advanced learning and talent management approaches.”



The NNSY’s incremental approach focuses on two priority areas: Learning Management and Performance Management. Learning Management (ATMS functionality replacement) – Includes training administration functions and the migration of NNSY’s existing platform. Users will access the Waypoints to perform the same functions as they do today, but with more integration and capability, such as LinkedIn Learning, Course Catalog and Registration, Certifications, and training approval workflows. The second priority area, Performance Management (Skills/Competency Assessments) – Will enable competency (skills) management and employee assessments to help individuals and the organization understand proficiency strengths and gaps.



NNSY will continue to expand opportunities for return on investments and cost-saving approaches by seeking process automation and data integration, piloting new capabilities and standing down redundant learning and talent management platforms and processes.



Platforms and processes managed by the naval shipyards will be stood down over time. Waypoints will eventually replace ATMS, IDP Tools (SharePoint and TWMS) and SF-182 Routing in Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).



Waypoints soft launch is scheduled for April 2022 and will include end user functionalities, LinkedIn Learning courses and online courses not associated with certifications. “All NNSY employees will have the opportunity to log into Waypoints during the soft launch and be able to explore its different features, including testing out the online training features and other functionalities,” said Waypoints Deployment Coordinator Shelly Simpson. “This launch will be online training performed via LinkedIn Learning with more to be announced in the future. In addition, we will be offering Waypoints briefs and weekly updates through Microsoft Teams for those who want to be able to see how it’s performed firsthand and to ask any questions they may have.”



For more information or to request to be included in the Waypoints briefs, please email Shelly Simpson at shelly.a.simpson2.civ@us.navy.mil.