Army and Air National Guard members compete at Spartan race for overall wins

The National Guard's All Guard Endurance Team sent over 40 service members to the Spartan Sprint 5k with over 20 obstacles hosted at a 600-acre farm in Concord, North Carolina, on April 9-10.



From California, Maj. Robert Killian has won the Army's Best Ranger competition twice, Spartan World Championship obstacle race winner, and this weekend finished first in the men's elite category, alongside 2nd Lt. Dayde Collins who came in second overall from Utah in the same category.



According to race.spartan.com, the Sprint is a 5K trail run with 20 obstacles, held on off-road terrain featuring water and mud.



Killian who is a Spartan Elite athlete consistently at the events was modest, at the end of the race stating " I've raced the same guys over and over again in these competitions and begin to learn their strengths and weaknesses. I look forward to competing in the next Spartan race and enjoying the challenges of the obstacles at each race," he added.



"I love competing in these events and representing the National Guard and coming out and teaching my teammates how to improve their obstacle skills," he concluded.



On the endurance team, the service members come from 35 different states and territories and consist of 42 male and 17 female slots on the team.



"I heard about the team on complete accident last year that the guard was looking for some interested athletic members to try out for an endurance team," said Technical Sgt. Brandon Eckel, from the Tennessee Air Guard.



The All Guard Endurance Team began as an idea to expand the existing National Guard Marathon Program, which promotes the Army and Air National Guard both locally and nationally while bolstering the National Guard Retention Program by instilling physical fitness, self-discipline, and esprit de corps among National Guard members.



For over eight years, Eckel, a CrossFit gym owner & competitive athlete, has enjoyed participating in obstacle course races that push him to the physical limits.



"I had been competing in these style events on an elite level since 2014 already, so I had nothing to lose with this exciting opportunity," he added.



"After meeting the Guard members on the team and seeing what this team is doing to help push health & wellness, it truly revived my passion about the Guard; this team motivates me to stay in the Guard long term," Eckel concluded.



Most competitors have been training for the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), which emphasizes agility and strength. This competition provided new challenges with obstacles and more running.



Service members and civilians interested in the National Guard competitions can contact Sgt. 1st. Class Douglas D. Stephens, National Guard Military Competitions at (402) 309-8313 for more information on representing their state and supporting the All Guard Endurance Team.

