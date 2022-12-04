The 505th TTSB conducts leadership workshop

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Master Sgt. Richard Fryar, 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion rear detachment...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Master Sgt. Richard Fryar, 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion rear detachment sergeant major, Maj. Erin Gorham, 319th ESB rear detachment former commander, Lt. Col. Stephanie Lee, incoming 319th ESB commander, Col. Eric Rahman, 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Milligan, 505th TTSB command sergeant major, Lt. Col. Carey McCroskey, 98th BN commander, and Lt Col. Joshua Fields, incoming 98th ESB commander, attended the Scorpion Brigade Leader Workshop, March 24-27, 2022. The 505th TTSB deploys to conduct mission command and provide network planning and engineering support for assigned units. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – Led by Col. Eric Rahman, 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade commander, Soldiers from the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 98th ESB and 505th Headquarters-Headquarters Company, traveled to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to conduct the Scorpion Brigade Leader Workshop, March 24-27, 2022.



This workshop was intended to provide subordinate commanders and leaders with Col. Rahman’s vision and ways ahead for the 505th TTSB. During the workshop, command staff provided updates on yearly mission requirements, command best practices, maintaining unit readiness, and community outreach programs. Once they arrived, 505th TTSB Soldiers assembled in the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) drill hall.



“This workshop was important because it afforded down trace units with the opportunity to meet and work with the staff of the 505th TTSB,” said Lt. Col. Stephanie Lee, incoming 319th ESB commander. “The best part of this workshop was developing synergy and interaction amongst the staff and leadership teams. Having all of the brigade and battalion leadership understand the commander’s vision will pay dividends as we go forth as a team.”



This workshop provided commanders the education, knowledge and guidance required to train signalers within the signal formation. It also provided an opportunity for dialogue between Col. Rahman and his subordinate commanders. This type of workshop is part of the Professional Military Education program that is the keystone to develop the next generation of tactically and operationally sound components.



Col. Rahman took an active role as he taught lessons and challenged his down trace commanders to forecast their upcoming annual training exercises and the solutions to any unforeseen difficulties. Big Army is fielding ESBs with new equipment and there is still a lot of training to bring them up to standards, training for the future.



“Commanders publish their command philosophy all the time on paper, but this workshop lets the key leaders understand Col. Rahman’s intent,” said Maj. Joseph O’Neill, 505th TTSB NET-OPS OIC. “This workshop also gives us the tools to meet his intent, focusing on leadership development instead of day-to-day tasks.”



The 505th TTSB deploys to conduct mission command and provide network planning and engineering support for assigned units to install, operate, maintain, secure and defend the Department of Defense Information Network, which are communications in support of the Theater Army and United Land Operations.