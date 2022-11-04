Altus Airmen Honor Holocaust Remembrance Month

Altus Air Force Base Airmen observed Holocaust Remembrance Days with a candle lighting ceremony and a 24 hour candle walk/run. The commemoration will end with a video call from a holocaust survivor, who will share their experience and answer any questions Airmen may have. There will be multiple locations on base to take part in the call, including the base theater, the freedom community center, the medical group and others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

