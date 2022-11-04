Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus Airmen Honor Holocaust Remembrance Month

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Altus Air Force Base Airmen observed Holocaust Remembrance Days with a candle lighting ceremony and a 24 hour candle walk/run. The commemoration will end with a video call from a holocaust survivor, who will share their experience and answer any questions Airmen may have. There will be multiple locations on base to take part in the call, including the base theater, the freedom community center, the medical group and others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    This work, Altus Airmen Honor Holocaust Remembrance Month, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

