149th Fighter Wing performs night operations until April 21

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 149th Fighter Wing is performing night operations Monday through Thursday until April 21 with two take off and land times, with the first go beginning approximately 4 p.m. and the second go ending around 11:30 p.m.



Night flying is part of the syllabus-directed training for F-16 student pilots at the Air National Guard’s 149th FW, headquartered at JBSA-Lackland. The cornerstone of the this federal mission is the 182nd Fighter Squadron, whose role is to take pilots, either experienced aircrew or recent graduates from Air Force undergraduate pilot training, and qualify them to fly and employ the F-16.



Conducting operations at night provides realistic training for these student fighter pilots to help them stay combat-ready in various conditions, so they can deliver specialized air combat capabilities when needed. The 149th’s first class of active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve pilots began in May of 2000; and to this day, this formal training unit continues to provide skilled and qualified F-16 fighter pilots to bases around the world.



Residents living near the base can expect to hear some increased aircraft activity in the night skies as these pilots hone these combat flying skills. If you have any questions, please call our Public Affairs office at 210-925-7772.

Date Posted: 04.12.2022