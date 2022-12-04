Independent review leads to ACFT revision

If you havenʼt heard yet, the U.S. Army announced another revision to its current Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on March 23. This revision came after an in-depth independent review by the RAND corporation and a three-year evaluation period with feedback from Soldiers and cadets across the force.



This revised ACFT, which became effective on April 1, incorporates new scoring scales, updated test events and specific timelines that allow Soldiers to train for a minimum of six months before taking the test for a record.



“The Army has looked at the data and developed these adjustments to ensure fairness during the Armyʼs transition to the new test,ˮ said Col. Nicholas Gist, the director of the Department of Physical Education at the U.S. Military Academy. “With the old Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT), that weʼve had for almost 40 years, we had a test that was adequate, but wasnʼt as tied closely to our profession as it needed to be.ˮ



As the leading authority on physical education at West Point, Gist also said that how this revised test continues to maintain the Army's strong commitment to a physical fitness culture.



“Having a test that is broader in what it assesses is going to help,ˮ Gist said. “The nature of the test will drive us to train appropriately under the holistic health and fitness model.ˮ



The revised test now incorporates performance-normed scoring standards, scaled to age and gender. It also included making the plank the sole core-strength event and adding the 2.5-mile walk as an alternate aerobic event.



Gist said these new scoring standards were strategically developed by using data from the nearly 630,000 ACFT scores over the last few years, historic scores from the APFT, and scoring scales submitted from other branches of the U.S. military for the plank event.



“As we learned new information, we had to evolve,ˮ Gist said. “Weʼve look at it, in terms of our curriculum, and we wanted to be militarily relevant and scientifically based in what we teach (in DPE and the Army).ˮ



The Armyʼs decision to remove the leg tuck event came after a report from RAND concluded that the exercise did not accurately measure the core strength in Soldiers because it heavily relied on a Soldiersʼ upper body strength. However, the plank exercise provided Soldiers a similar experience during testing that allowed the Army to properly assess a Soldierʼs core strength.



The ACFT consists of six events, which include the maximum deadlift, the standing power throw, the hand-release push up, the sprint/drag/carry, the plank and the two-mile run. The revised ACFT scoring standards for each event still require a minimum of 60 points to earn a passing score.



Soldiers with permanent profiles that restricts the two-mile run event will now be authorized to conduct alternate aerobic events which include: the 5,000-meter row, 12,000-meter stationary bike, 1,000-meter swim or the 2.5-mile walk.



Soldiers and cadets have already started taking diagnostic tests as of April 1 under the new revision.



“My team and I are in-charge of administering the ACFT to all of the cadets here, and we see directly how well the cadets adapted to change,ˮ said Class of 2022 Cadet Ari Morell, the brigade physical development officer. “The Corps of Cadets are knocking it out of the park, and that is what the Army needs from us.ˮ



The regular Army and the AGR Soldiers must take a record test prior to April 1, 2023, while Army Reserve and national guard Soldiers have to take a record test prior to April 1, 2024. The timeline for specific policy actions vary by component, and it can be found on the website below.



One thing to be noted is that the Army has appointed RAND for additional analytic support, and it established a six-month delay before record testing is permitted to further reduce any remaining risk to Soldiers.

Moreover, the Army has also established an ACFT governance body with oversight by Army senior leaders, to continue analysis of ACFT data, closely monitor implementation, and recommend future modifications, as appropriate.



“This is new and exciting, and I think people should be excited for the ACFT,ˮ Gist said. “I think we should embrace it, and I think most have.ˮ



Gist added that by embracing it you take an opportunity to better yourself individually and collectively.



For more in-depth information, visit the ACFT website at https://www.army.mil/acft/.

