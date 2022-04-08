Area leaders learn about Fort Stewart, 3rd ID mission

Seventy area leaders visited Fort Stewart and Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division April 6 – 8 for the Combined Leadership Tour and the Leadership Southeast Tour as part of the Leadership Georgia program.

Leadership Georgia is a multi-tiered program for business, civic and community leaders with the goal of networking and working together to make a better Georgia at all levels. The program begins at the lowest level with the local chambers of commerce conducting county leadership courses. Participants learn about their county’s education system, health care, municipal planning and military impact. Graduates of county leadership classes are eligible to apply for Leadership Southeast which is a regional program. Leadership Southeast immerses participants in much the same way but covers the ten county region of Coastal Georgia.

The Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, invites these classes to the installation annually to learn of the regional impact of the military. “Our intent is to familiarize leadership classes with our installation and Soldiers, the history and mission focusing on people, modernization and readiness,” he said.

Guests started the day with a command brief given by Col. Ramirez. He explained the maneuver space and training capability and the ability to deploy Soldiers and equipment anywhere in the world rapidly – making Stewart-Hunter the Army’s premier power projection platform. He noted most Soldiers and their Families live in communities the attendees represented. He thanked them for helping take care of those Families, adding Soldiers were able concentrate on their mission knowing their Families are being taken care of at home.

The next stops included the 3rd Sustainment Brigade, the Dir. Of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Engagement Skills Trainer and the Installation Emergency Operations Center, the Dir. Of Emergency Services, Fire Station 1, and the 3rd ID Museum.

They learned about the basic mission, resources and capabilities at each location and in some cases about training and partnership opportunities. To learn more about Leadership Georgia visit leadershipgeorgia.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 13:35 Story ID: 418344 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US