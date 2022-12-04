Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anticipate ACP traffic delays, increased emergency response during Stewart Guardian exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Story by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Being ready for any crisis that could happen on Fort Stewart takes practice. And starting next week, that practice will happening across the garrison footprint.

    Stewart Guardian, the installation’s full-scale exercise, is happening April 19-21. First responders and emergency management personnel from across post will come together to respond to and recover from a scenario that could affect day-to-day operations here. The exercises main goal is validate that process.

    Planning for the exercise took place over the past several months. Chester “Beau” Bradley, an emergency/contingency planning officer in the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security is one of the main people responsible for creating the scenario that will simulate Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield experience its worst day ever. The installation needs to practice for several reasons, Bradley said.

    “The garrison commander in some aspects, serves like a town or small city mayor,” he said. “He has a responsibility to train, prepare and protect the Installation. Stewart-Hunter Guardian is a full-scale protection level exercise that is designed to exercise items in a low/stress, training environment. It allows us to make the mistakes in training so we are ready for the real thing.”

    To make the exercise as realistic as possible there will be real-world impacts, especially with traffic and access control points. Some exercise locations are in the public, too. Emily Gregory, an installation management specialist currently working with DPTMS, said while the exercise increases confidence in responding to emergencies and encourages a vigilant workforce, the real-world impacts will be seen and heard.

    “Expect to see delays at access control points and an increase in first responder actions,” Gregory said. “Be prepared to hear the installation Big Voice stating EXERCISE, EXERCISE, EXERCISE. We are exercising to keep our installation prepared.”

    Please drive cautiously during Stewart Guardian, be alert to emergency vehicle responses, and plan accordingly for traffic delays at access control points. Stay tuned to our social media outlets for more information about Stewart Guardian as the exercise unfolds.

    The installation will undergo another full-scale exercise Dec. 5-9. That exercise will be evaluated by U.S. Army Installation Command.

