Educators and Talent Scouts Visit Navy Entomology Center of Excellence

Courtesy story, Lt. j.g. Victoria Wong, Navy Entomology Center of Excellence



U.S. Navy entomologists from The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), Jacksonville, Fla., hosted visitors from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG), Red River, and eight educators from Oklahoma and the Dallas metro area.



During the visit the educators and recruiters learned about how NECE conducts evaluations of novel products and technologies to develop new strategies for managing pests and preventing disease transmission.



“Modern warfare overflows with mission-stopping examples from the impact of insects and vector-borne diseases,” said Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, NECE Officer-in-Charge. “Our mission is timeless, our enemy is relentless, and what we do here has global impact.”



Staffed by the largest concentration of Navy entomologists worldwide, NECE ensures the readiness of military forces by providing training and direct support in pest management and vector-borne disease prevention. NECE serves as the only Department of Defense command directly tasked to conduct this critical work.



The tour took place March 15, and included a visit to NECE’s outdoor screened enclosures which are used in evaluating pesticides, equipment, and surveillance techniques. Participants also visited NECE’s biological specimen collection, which serves as a reference and teaching resource of medically important organisms from around the world. The educators also received an overview on how NECE conducts operational entomology and pesticide applicator certification courses, and participants had a chance to observe specimens of medical concern up close using microscopes.



“I had no idea that entomologist was a position in the Navy.” said Chief NCC Latonya Perossier, of NTAG Red River. “It’s amazing what you do here, and I’m glad someone is doing this important work!”



“Our visitors here always have great group energy,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class A.J. Meader, who is assigned to NECE’s Operational Forces Support Department. “Everyone gets engaged and asks questions. I hope they all pass along that Navy entomology is a unique and impactful opportunity for those who want to serve their country.”



For more information and visiting NECE, please visit this link: https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Marine-Corps-Public-Health-Center/Field-Activities/Navy-Entomology-Center-of-Excellence/

For more information about Navy Entomology, please visit these links: https://www.navy.com/careers/entomology



