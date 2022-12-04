Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Murphy Gets Emotional About Representing the US at Invictus Games

    The Invictus Games The Hague 2020

    Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy trains for Team U.S. at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Story by D.P. Taylor 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy has taken on some hardcore cycling challenges during his time at the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) in Colorado, from traversing the Rockies to battling through a storm at the Beartooth Pass. But there’s something different about getting chosen to represent Team U.S. for the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

    “I still can’t believe it,” Murphy said. “Every night I get emotional. Actually getting to wear the red, white, and blue and everything says United States on it — it’s still mind-blowing that I’m on Team U.S. It’s like a dream come true since I grew up watching the Olympics and Paralympics.”

    Murphy said he’s been patriotic his whole life and that’s what makes this opportunity so special. “Every single day has been awesome,” he said.

    Murphy has competed in Army Trials and has made Team Army twice, but hasn’t yet participated in the Department of Defense Warrior Games due to the pandemic. But it’s helped him develop a training regimen that he uses to prepare for the Invictus Games.

    “You want to push harder because you’re not just representing yourself or the Army, you’re representing America,” he said.

    Asked what he’s most looking forward to, Murphy said it’s that representation to the world and the community he enjoys with the other athletes.

    “I can’t wait to be there in the village representing America and walking out with the team,” he said. “The best part is hanging out with everybody, meeting the whole team, and building our relationships.”

