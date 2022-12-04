Sgt. 1st Class Quarles: Getting Chosen for Team U.S. at Invictus Games 'Biggest Accomplishment'

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Quarles has accomplished quite a bit in his athletic career so far as someone who has medaled multiple times at DoD Warrior Games. But he considers his selection to Team U.S. to compete in the Invictus Games in the Netherlands to be his greatest accomplishment so far.



"I'm proud of the hard work that I've put in since coming into adaptive sports with ARCP," said Quarles, who first entered the ARCP program in 2014 and calls cycling and archery his two biggest sports passions. "I’ve made Warrior Games and I've been training to keep getting better, and to finally get selected for this, it's beyond a doubt my biggest accomplishment."



Preparing for Invictus Games is certainly different from Warrior Games because instead of representing the Army and competing against members of the other services, he's joining forces with them and representing the United States.



"We're here with all these amazing athletes from all the different branches, and yeah we might be different branches but we're all one force," Quarles said. "We're brothers and sisters."



Quarles said the biggest challenge is just learning everyone's names. Many of the athletes are meeting each other for the first time. And it's one of their first opportunities to train in person due to past pandemic restrictions.



"There are a lot of people who are new that I haven't met before," he said. "But it's all coming together."

