Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. 1st Class Quarles: Getting Chosen for Team U.S. at Invictus Games 'Biggest Accomplishment'

    Sgt. 1st Class Quarles: Getting Chosen for Team U.S. at Invictus Games 'Biggest Accomplishment'

    Photo By Spc. P.J. Siquig | Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Quarles trains at Fort Belvoir in Virginia prior to leaving for...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Story by D.P. Taylor 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Quarles has accomplished quite a bit in his athletic career so far as someone who has medaled multiple times at DoD Warrior Games. But he considers his selection to Team U.S. to compete in the Invictus Games in the Netherlands to be his greatest accomplishment so far.

    "I'm proud of the hard work that I've put in since coming into adaptive sports with ARCP," said Quarles, who first entered the ARCP program in 2014 and calls cycling and archery his two biggest sports passions. "I’ve made Warrior Games and I've been training to keep getting better, and to finally get selected for this, it's beyond a doubt my biggest accomplishment."

    Preparing for Invictus Games is certainly different from Warrior Games because instead of representing the Army and competing against members of the other services, he's joining forces with them and representing the United States.

    "We're here with all these amazing athletes from all the different branches, and yeah we might be different branches but we're all one force," Quarles said. "We're brothers and sisters."

    Quarles said the biggest challenge is just learning everyone's names. Many of the athletes are meeting each other for the first time. And it's one of their first opportunities to train in person due to past pandemic restrictions.

    "There are a lot of people who are new that I haven't met before," he said. "But it's all coming together."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 09:12
    Story ID: 418311
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Quarles: Getting Chosen for Team U.S. at Invictus Games 'Biggest Accomplishment', by D.P. Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sgt. 1st Class Quarles: Getting Chosen for Team U.S. at Invictus Games 'Biggest Accomplishment'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    adaptive sports
    invictus games
    fort belvoir virginia
    army recovery care program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT