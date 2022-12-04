U.S. Navy Story by MC2 Austin Ingram

VP-46 Public Affairs

The “Grey Knights” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 along with Mobile Tactical Operations Center (MTOC) 2 and MTOC 6 arrived on-station for a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet Areas of Responsibility.

Beginning in April, Combat Aircrews and support personnel assigned to VP-46 arrived in strategic locations in both 5th and 6th Fleet AORs in support of Maritime Security Operations. During their tenure in theatre, the Grey Knights will support Commander, Task Force (CTF) 57 and 67 and utilize the P-8A Poseidon aircraft to conduct various anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Recognize (ISR) missions, as well as other strategic tasking supporting our national interests.

“After months of preparation and planning it's finally our time to relieve our brothers and sisters and show the CTF how the Grey Knights can take any task thrown at them,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Sanders, Operations Officer for VP-46, “These next few months will be challenging but that’s what we train for and that’s what makes us the ‘Oldest and the Best”.

While on deployment, VP-46 will operate with our allied and host nation partners, ever furthering the knowledge of our professions and the relationships we share.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 09:13 Story ID: 418310 Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 48 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-46 Arrives on Station in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet, by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.