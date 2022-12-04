325th CES is fired up for a new modular fire station

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—

As Tyndall Air Force Base’s renovation continues, a new modular fire station is coming in hot, providing a new workspace for 325th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Station One personnel.



While Fire Station One was damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018, the devastation provided Team Tyndall with the unique opportunity to design a new fire department.



“Between the damage sustained from Hurricane Michael and the new Air Force requirement upgrades needed, a new facility was financially a better option compared to repair,” said Mark Blake, Air Force Civil Engineer Center military construction project manager.



Since firefighters must remain operational and mission ready at all times, a modular facility was outlined to support crash and rescue missions during the new station’s production.



“The [transitory] Fire Station One campus is the single largest footprint for a temporary facility,” explained Scott Dubuque, 325th Contracting Squadron services flight chief. “This area cost just under $10 million of contracted efforts and is planned to house personnel for around five years.”



The modular station is fully equipped to continue mission capabilities with no discrepancies. It provides personnel with a gym, three bunk houses, three fire truck bays, an admin office and an emergency response facility.



“Having a new location, even if it’s temporary, will boost morale and provide a clean and sanitary work environment,” said Gregory Young, 325th CES fire inspector.



In addition to providing a better equipped station for the firefighters, the modular facility marks progress towards building the “Installation of the Future.”



The decision to construct a new station has motivated Tyndall to install innovative technologies. A few of the technological advances planned are a completely updated fire alarm reporting system to enhance emergency response capabilities as well as implementing new training simulators expected to reduce wear and tear on equipment, maximizing use and saving the Air Force resources.



As Team Tyndall and the local community work to restore Panama City and surrounding areas after the storm, Tyndall’s progress acts as a model for resiliency, turning devastation into innovation.



“The fire departments relocation is a sign of progress,” explained Young. “As demolition across the installation comes to an end and new construction begins, it allows personnel at Tyndall, especially those that have been working behind the scene, to start witnessing the ‘[Installation] of the Future’ finally taking shape.”

