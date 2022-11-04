The Center for Information Warfare Training is pleased to announce the restoration of testing under the Navy Defense Foreign Language Testing Program (N-DFLTP) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Yokosuka, Japan.



Appointments are now available for the Defense Language Aptitude Battery (DLAB) and the Defense Language Proficiency Tests (DLPTs) at Navy Language Testing Centers (NLTCs) in Pearl Harbor and Yokosuka. To schedule a language test for you or for a Sailor in your charge, please, use the scheduling tool at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/training-education-qualifications/appointment-scheduler.



For more information contact:

NLTC Hawaii - LanguageTesting_Pearl_Harbor@us.navy.mil

NLTC Yokosuka - LanguageTesting_Yokosuka@us.navy.mil



The Center for Information Warfare Training is working to restore N-DFLTP testing at NLTCs in the following locations: Naples, Italy; Rota, Spain; Sasebo, Japan and will release additional information as these new sites become operational.



For information about Navy’s Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (LREC) program and language testing, please visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/LREC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 14:42 Story ID: 418276 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIWT Restores Language Testing in Hawaii and Japan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.