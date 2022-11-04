Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIWT Restores Language Testing in Hawaii and Japan

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    The Center for Information Warfare Training is pleased to announce the restoration of testing under the Navy Defense Foreign Language Testing Program (N-DFLTP) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Yokosuka, Japan.

    Appointments are now available for the Defense Language Aptitude Battery (DLAB) and the Defense Language Proficiency Tests (DLPTs) at Navy Language Testing Centers (NLTCs) in Pearl Harbor and Yokosuka. To schedule a language test for you or for a Sailor in your charge, please, use the scheduling tool at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/training-education-qualifications/appointment-scheduler.

    For more information contact:
    NLTC Hawaii - LanguageTesting_Pearl_Harbor@us.navy.mil
    NLTC Yokosuka - LanguageTesting_Yokosuka@us.navy.mil

    The Center for Information Warfare Training is working to restore N-DFLTP testing at NLTCs in the following locations: Naples, Italy; Rota, Spain; Sasebo, Japan and will release additional information as these new sites become operational.

    For information about Navy’s Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (LREC) program and language testing, please visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/LREC.

