DCSA Industrial Security Directorate Resource Manager Impacts Community with Food and Clothing Drives, Vision Programs

Courtesy Photo | SANDOWN, N.H. – Patricia Kimball – Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SANDOWN, N.H. – Patricia Kimball – Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Industrial Security Directorate Resource Manager – is pictured front and center with a committee that she led for the “Old Home Days” fall celebration. The committee is responsible for coordinating, budgeting, planning and conducting the free three-day annual festival with entertainment, games, vendors, food and fireworks. “I volunteer my time because it gives me a good feeling knowing that I am making a little difference in someone else's life, especially children that don't have a choice of the lifestyle that they are brought into this life with,” said Kimball, a recipient of the DCSA Humanitarian of the Year Award and the Granite State Communications Hometown Hero Award. see less | View Image Page

SANDOWN, N.H. – Patricia Kimball reflected on her military and government civilian service while looking ahead to her retirement from DCSA and realized that one common denominator – volunteerism – will continue to thrive and increase in the years ahead.



The DCSA Industrial Security Directorate resource manager was recognized for her volunteer efforts with the Sandown Lions Club by receiving the agency’s Humanitarians of the Year award six years ago.



Today, the former Army Colonel is president of the Sandown, New Hampshire Lions Club where she is engaged in community activities to include the Power Pack Program implemented at a local school. It provides food to underprivileged children over the weekends to ensure they do not go hungry. In addition, she directs several food drives to support the Power Pack Program and a local food pantry.



“It was quite the honor to receive the Humanitarian of the Year in 2016, and I have continued to volunteer hundreds of hours a year,” said Kimball. “I truly believe that volunteerism is so important in our communities. When you give of yourself, you are truly doing a selfish act to help others.”



She recently helped others by conducting a winter clothing drive, resulting in the collection of more than 1,500 winter coats, hats, mittens and other winter clothing that were provided to local homeless veterans homes.



Moreover, Kimball finds time to conduct fundraisers throughout the year to support community projects and those in need while participating in volunteer activities such as eye screening for children in coordination with local school nurses to help students who may have vision issues.



“I volunteer my time because it gives me a good feeling knowing that I am making a little difference in someone else's life, especially children that don't have a choice of the lifestyle that they are brought into this life with,” said Kimball. “As I go into retirement soon, I look forward to having more free time so that I can volunteer more and get more involved with veterans organizations and continue serving with the Lions Club.”



Kimball is also the secretary to New Hampshire Lions Health Services Board and participates in fielding new eye screeners to clubs throughout the state as well as providing eyeglasses and hearing aids to those in need.



When not too busy with Lions Club functions, she volunteers as the chairperson for a small committee that puts together the activities for the annual Sandown Old Home Days event, which is similar to a festival. This includes coordinating, budgeting, planning and conducting the free three-day event. Kimball works with the town committees, budget committee, fire department, police department, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts while coordinating with local businesses to support the event, attended by over 2,500 residents.



“Last year we had 40 craft and food vendors, and 15 entertainers throughout the day,” recounted Kimball about the day’s events, followed by a fireworks show. “I was glad it went well and everyone had a good time, and that is why I volunteer hundreds of hours to ensure attendees enjoy themselves. I sure was happy when the day ended successfully, and the last person left the venue.”



Kimball – a recipient of the Granite State Communications Hometown Hero Award – and her volunteer efforts are clearly appreciated by the Sandown community. They are especially happy to see the retired Army logistician officer over the past six years at events during the Christmas season while she voluntarily becomes Jiggles the elf on a mission with Santa.



One of Kimball’s favorite quotes by Elizabeth Andre points out that that, “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they just have the heart.” When she retires in the near future, Kimball will have some extra time as well as “the heart.”



Meanwhile, she encourages those in her community and DCSA employees to “donate food or your eye glasses and support those fundraiser dinners in your community because it's the little things we do that can touch those less unfortunate every day.”