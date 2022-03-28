Helicopter tour wows Carson Middle Students

Photo By Capt. Jake Valdick | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brinton Mitchell, an AH-64 Apache pilot assigned to Alpha...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jake Valdick | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brinton Mitchell, an AH-64 Apache pilot assigned to Alpha Troop, 6th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, shows the inside of the Apache helicopter to students with the Carson Middle School at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 28, 2022. The Apache AH-64D/E is the Army's attack helicopter. It is capable of destroying armor, personnel and materiel targets in obscured battlefield conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jake Valdick) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Carson Middle School students recently got the chance to take an Army aviation educational tour guided by subject matter experts with the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, at Butts Army Air Field, Fort Carson.



Carson Middle School, located on Fort Carson, is a school for children whose parents are Soldiers or work for the U.S. Army. Military kids or military brats have a huge interest in their parents’ careers. When 4th CAB gave the children an opportunity to explore and learn about some of the Soldiers jobs, the kids were beyond excited.



Students had a chance to sit in real military helicopters and walk through the massive 4th CAB hangars.



“The children were incredibly thrilled to go see the helicopters. It was a great experience and they definitely learned a lot,” said Adeline Lippincott, Child Youth Professional and student field trip chaperone.



Students arrived at Butts Army Airfield and sequentially toured each helicopter 4th CAB Soldiers fly and maintain.



“We have three helicopters ready to show the students: the Blackhawk, the Chinook, and the Apache,” said 1st Lt. Colten Hinson, officer in charge of the tour, with Alpha Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. “Each airframe has subject matter experts ready to educate the kids on helicopter facts and myths, army aviation.”



These educational tours allow the children to learn about other options for future careers. Often military children follow in their parents’ footsteps and join the military themselves as a career.



“Several of the youth have expressed interest in joining the military. One youth in particular is actually interested in flying so this tour was especially meaningful for him,” said Amanda Richie, a chaperone on the field trip and Training Specialist with Fort Carson Child Youth Services.



The students had a fun time taking pictures and crawling inside aircrafts, while engaging their minds.



“The kids had questions and follow-up questions,” said Hinson. “They were incredibly curious about everything, even about technical things and Army questions.”



After the tour was over, Cooper Bailey, a Carson Middle School student, was asked what his favorite part of the field trip was and said, “Getting in the pilot seat was so cool!”



Kahili Cardoza, another Carson Middle School student, said, “It was so much better than school!”



The Carson Middle School students had a fun and educational experience visiting the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade. The students have since departed and are now back in school, undoubtedly sharing their experiences with their classmates.