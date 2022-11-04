Experts say ‘all in to end child abuse’ is more than just a message

Photo By Jenn DeHaan | April is both Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child, and...... read more read more Photo By Jenn DeHaan | April is both Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child, and this year’s campaign ties both together in an effort to raise awareness for resources available to military Families. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Child Abuse Prevention Month shares April with Month of the Military Child, and this year’s campaign message serves to connect both together.



Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program manager Lisa Stewart said having a month specifically dedicated to raising awareness about child abuse prevention is so important.



“It brings attention to what’s happening and lets people know there are resources available,” said Stewart. “Our hope is to always get prevention efforts to the Families prior to an incident occurring.”



Stewart said the theme this year is “all in to end child abuse.” She explained the true meaning behind it goes far beyond simply raising awareness – it’s a call to action.



“It takes a village,” said Stewart. “It take everybody helping and keeping their eyes open, and looking for ways they can offer bystander intervention and provide protective factors.”



According to Stewart, a protective factor is any type of exposure to healthy relationships and people who make children feel safe, loved and accepted. She said offering protection of this type, especially to kids in abusive situations, can make all the difference.



“If there’s stress going on within the home,” said Stewart, “the more positive interactions and experiences a child has, the less impacted they are by trauma.”



Child Abuse Prevention Month also coincides with Month of the Military Child. The 2022 campaign’s tagline is pointedly dedicated to protecting military children: “Our Milkids are priority one.”



Stewart said the hope is this tagline will bring recognition to the services her offices provide.



“It’s really important for people to understand that they can get help prior to an event occurring,” said Stewart. “When risk levels or stress levels get higher, there are resources and options for them.”



Stacey Haynes, the ACS New Parent Support Worker, said their program’s services are designed especially for Soldiers and Families to receive the types of support they need due to the many added difficulties they face.



“Military Families have a whole bucket of extra stressors,” said Haynes. “They know that they’re going to move a lot and not have connections; they know they’re going to have family separations. They just have so many added obstacles.”



Haynes said although her office has a great deal to offer military Families, they’re prepared to go even further to help if needed.



“No matter what somebody has going on in their life, we’re not going to just connect them with what we offer,” said Haynes. “We’re going to connect them with everything that’s available to make sure they know all of the services that support them, not just what ACS provides.”



Although ACS stands ready to help, Stewart said those who need it don’t always reach out, which is why it’s so important for bystanders to report when they see a red flag for potential abuse, even if they feel hesitant.



“I know sometimes people are afraid to report, but it’s often the first line of prevention,” said Stewart. “Just getting that report can start those resources flowing for that Family.”



Haynes echoed Stewart and said those who may feel uncertain about reporting oftentimes don’t realize they’re actually providing support, not overstepping.



“I really wish that people would think differently about what reporting is,” said Haynes. “Reporting isn’t about getting somebody in trouble. It really is about identifying somebody who’s struggling and throwing them a lifeline.



“If you see somebody that’s really having a hard time, help out instead of seeing it as a negative.”



Haynes said if the entire military community recognizes its role in preventing and stopping child abuse from happening, and approaches situations from a place of understanding and a desire to help, more children can stay safe.



“Everybody is going to go through really difficult periods. Everybody is going to have stressful times in their life,” said Haynes. “When you see somebody struggling, get them the help that they deserve – because if anybody deserves help, it’s most especially our military Families.”