DeCA’s April 11-24 Sales Flyer includes promotions specific to Easter, Earth Day along with Commissary Rewards Card instant savings and ‘BOGO’ deals

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s Sales Flyer for April 11-24 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



Featured in this flyer are savings specific to Easter and Earth Day, for example, canned goods like Del Monte and Dole vegetables, pineapple, and fruit as well as baking goods like College Inn chicken broth, select hams from Hillshire Farm, Smithfield, Tofurky, Sugardale, Kentucky Legend and Superior’s, choice beef top round London broil, and fresh asparagus, strawberries and pineapples. The Easter sale ends April 17.



Also included is the “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe for Semi-Homemade Spaghetti Sauce. Thinking Outside The box recipes are dietitian-approved and offer quick, healthy and economical solutions for home meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



The flyer (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) also includes instant savings through the Commissary Rewards Card on digital coupons for commissary customers worldwide and “Buy one, get one free” deals for stateside patrons.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• Soda savings: Through April 17, commissaries are offering four for $13 promotional savings on 12-pack, 12-ounce canned sodas (Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Keurig Dr. Pepper) and 8-ounce bottles of Coca-Cola.



• General Mills: Throughout April in support of Earth Day (April 22), General Mills features the “Make Every Day Earth Day” promotion, offering significant savings on Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, Muir Glen, Larabar and Food Should Taste Good items such as macaroni & cheese, ready-to-eat cereal, canned tomatoes and pasta sauces, and healthy snack foods. Participating stores will also have high-value coupons.



• Henkel One Spring Event: Commissary customers can get $5 back when they spend a total of $20 on any of the following Henkel products: Dial, got2b, all®, Purex, Persil, Renuzit, Soft Scrub, Combat and Snuggle by May 7. Commissary customers must register for their rebate by going to GetHenkelOffer.com before their items are scanned at checkout.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club: During April, customers can save even more on Purina Pro Plan. Pet Club members can enter the Pet Club Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. To learn more, go to www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• “Finish in Style” with Smithfield: CONUS commissary shoppers still have a chance to celebrate alongside Smithfield with its “Finish in Style” sales promotion. One commissary shopper will win a VIP Race Day Experience grand prize pack, including a gift card for race tickets, travel and accommodations, plus a meet and greet with Smithfield #10 car driver Aric Almirola. To enter for a chance to win, buy three or more products and visit www.SmithfieldDeCASweeps.com to upload a photo of your commissary receipt showing the purchase of any three or more Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous® and Armour® Meatballs brand products in a single transaction during the sweepstakes period. Promotion ends April 24.



• Military Java Group: Through September, the Military Java Group will introduce its new coffee blend, Stars & Stripes Java – a 100 percent Arabica coffee. The Military Java Group will be donating 50 percent of its profits to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund to support combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.