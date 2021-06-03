AMC public affairs professionals tell Army story

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Trainees assigned to 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, Fort Jackson, S.C., load a...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Trainees assigned to 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, Fort Jackson, S.C., load a mock injured Soldier into a Black Hawk helicopter Oct. 18, 2021, as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care, also known as TCCC. The trainee’s skills to provide care and transport casualties in the field are tested during the Forge. Two helicopters and flight crews assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion “Dust-off,” from Hunter Army Airfield located in Savannah, Ga., flew to the installation to help teach the trainees to load and unload a patient from the aircraft. Each team of trainees practiced their skills as the helicopters took off and returned to the landing zone marked by white smoke and orange flags staked into the ground to provide real-world experience during the training event. see less | View Image Page

The Army has diverse mission sets, with one of its most critical being its duty to keep the public informed.



The Army public affairs community takes on this challenge, providing updates and sharing stories through a variety of mediums. In the age of misinformation and disinformation, and in the wake of challenges including a global pandemic, this mission is critical.



“Our public affairs professionals have a responsibility to not only keep the Army informed, but also the American public, in times of peace and conflict,” said Col. Scott Rawlinson, Army Materiel Command’s director of public and congressional affairs. “What makes me proud of our public affairs community is the depth, originality and professionalism we take in upholding this responsibility.”



In recognition of this important work, AMC recently held its David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition, recognizing accomplishments in print, multimedia and community relations. This year, the competition included 30 categories, 28 of which feed into the Department of the Army’s Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition. More than 50 entries from across AMC moved forward to the Army-level competition.



“While the competition was extraordinarily close in many areas, everyone who contributed is sending the message that they take the professionalization of our craft seriously; and we are listening,” Rawlinson said. “Our field demonstrated the criticality of communications to our Army and to their organizations, and we should all be proud of that.”



The Army is expected to announce the winners of its competition at the end of April.

AMC recognitions include the following:



David G. Harris Competition Winners Advancing to the MG Keith L. Ware Competition



Category A: Army Communicator of the Year

1. Daniel Malta

2. Jason Tudor



Graphic Arts



Category D1: Manual or Digital Illustration

1. Molly Cooke, “DOD updates mask policy”



Category D3: Layout and Design

1. Kimberly Spinner, “Motorcycle Safety”

2. Lindsay Grant, “CAAA Ribbon Cutting”

3. Dori Whipple, “Joint Munitions Command Fostering Diversity and Inclusion”

Honorable Mention: Aleah Castrejon, “Pool season closes with Dog Splash”



Photography



Category E: Civilian Photographer of the Year

1. Terrance Bell

2. Dustin Perry



Category G1: News Photograph

1. Alexandra Shea, “A bird like this saved my life: Trainees get first taste of medevac training”

2. SFC Corinna Baltos, “ASC NCOs compete for best warrior”

3. Lindsay Grant, “Col. Vasquez Speaks at IU Veterans Day Ceremony”

Honorable Mention: David Poe, “Fort Bliss Soldiers support first evacuee flight”



Category G2: Feature Photograph

1. Kimberly Spinner, “SDDC Year in Review”

2. Samantha Tyler, “AMC NCO of the year”

3. Molly Cooke, “Prescribed burns keep troop training hot”

Honorable Mention: Winifred Brown, “Monterey service members strive for German Armed Forces badge”



Category G3: Training Documentation Photograph

1. Scott Sturkol, “Fort McCoy CWOC holds largest session of season with class 21-04; graduates 36 Airmen, Soldiers”

2. Terrance Bell, “Student performs delicate task under shadow of 6-ton, hovering aircraft”

3. Katie Nelson, “TACOM LARs Support Army Watercraft Systems”

Honorable Mention: Kimberly Spinner, “SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21”



Video



Category H: Clark Taylor Civilian Videographer of the Year

1. Jose Sanchez-Alonso

2. Daniel Malta

3. Dorianne Whipple



Category J1: News Video

1. Paul Harris, “Army Divers Help Protect Billions of Dollars in Kuwait”

2. Dustin Perry, “New Outdoor R/C Track Opens at Sagamihara Family Housing Area”

3. Ben Williams, “Museum Support Center – Anniston”

Honorable Mention: Brady Gross, “September 11th 20th Anniversary Reflection”



Category J2: Feature Video

1. Ben Williams, “Anniston Army Depot Pathways Program”

2. Tim Hanson, “MLK Message to the Workforce”

3. Jose Sanchez Alonso, “U.S. Army Japan Band: SGT Heath Bain”

Honorable Mention: Sean Kief, “APG Patriot Day 2021 (Episode1)”



Category J3: Multimedia Video

1. Sean Kief, “246th Army Birthday”

2. Jose Sanchez Alonso, “Army Emergency Relief Kick Off”

3. Molly Cooke, “Manny on the Street”



Category J4: Training Documentation Video

1. Tim Hanson, “Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program”

2. Jose Sanchez Alonso, “Co-Operative Work Program Co-Op 101”

3. Sarah Patterson, “First Runner Up - AMC NCO of the Year: SFC Jonathan Tyndall”

Honorable Mention: Scott Sturkol, “CWOC Class 21-04 student completes cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part I”



Writing



Category K: Moss-Holland Civilian Writer of the Year

1. Katherine Nelson

2. Samantha Tyler

3. Cameron Porter

Honorable Mention: Terrance Bell



Category M1: News Article

1. Scott Wakefield, “Modernization is main focus of TACOM Depot and Arsenal Commanders’ Forum”

2. Ben Gonzales, “MICC provides contracting support to Operation Allies Refuge”

3. Cameron Porter, “Dülmen town hall first step to regionally align APS-2 operations in Europe, pivot to Poland”

Honorable Mention: Lindsay Grant, “From Crane to Kabul: depot employees provide surge support to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan”



Category M2: Feature Article

1. Rebecca Nappi, “Ties of service: the unexpected brotherhood between two military families”

2. Eric Pilgrim, “Black female leader’s biography showcases her influence on Fort Knox race relations during, after WWII”

3. Mallory Haag, “Crane Army Celebrates Long Legacy of Serving the Warfighter”

Honorable Mention: Kari Hawkins, “Worldwide career brings AMC’s top executive assistant to retirement in Alabama”



Category M3: Commentary

1. Katie Nelson, “One Spouse’s Experience with Mental Health in the Military”

2. Eric Pilgrim, “Holocaust Remembrance Day an opportunity to reflect on price of lies and hate”

3. Terrance Bell, “Rethinking what we know about AAFES, military retail”

Honorable Mention: Cameron Porter, “Women’s History Month: women serving in the Army deserve our utmost respect”



Community Engagements



Category Q: Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction

1. Rebecca Nappi

2. Amber Kurka

3. Kari Hawkins

Honorable Mention: Kaleen Holliday



David G. Harris Competition Winners



Category A: Printed Publication (Unit Category)

1. Stuttgart Citizen

2. APG News: Final Print Edition

3. Crane Quarterly Magazine Vol. 5, Issue 2

Honorable Mention: The Frontline Newspaper



Category B: PDF or Online Publication (Unit Category)

1. The CECOM Dash: October 2021

2. The MICC Communicator

3. The Army Flier, June 3, 2021

Honorable Mention: Presidio of Monterey INBrief, October 2021