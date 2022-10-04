Construction Student Shares ROTC Experience

U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Michael Giordano, a cadet with Pennsylvania University of Technology ROTC, grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania.



After working toward a pilots license, his love for heights and engineering drew in him into the Army since the cost of gas and rentals are keeping him from completing his license.



During his recent field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, he did rappelling and two obstacle courses. Overall, he liked the whole training but his favorite was the rappelling, because of his love for heights and climbing things.



Giordano does many activities at his college like Construction Manager Association, where he does community work like trash walks, fundraisers, and yard work.



Outside of ROTC and his college life, Giordano builds decks with his neighbor which he's been doing since he was younger. During his time working with the neighbor, he's learned a lot about the basics of construction.



"It has been a learning curve," Giordano said. "I switched my degrees multiple times so far to figure out what I actually wanted to do."



Giordano started his college career at West Virginia University where he studied pre-engineering. He transferred to the Pennsylvania University of Technology and changed his major to business. He decided that he was going to put the two areas of study together and started to study construction management.



Within the next three years, he is hoping to commission and use his academic experience within the Army.

