Susquehanna student shares his experience in ROTC

U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Sylvan Huber-Feely, a sophomore at Susquehanna University, participated in a field leadership reaction course with ROTC battalions from Bucknell, Pennsylvania Tech and Penn State.



In ROTC, Huber is in his second year where he is learning to step up more as a leader. On Saturday, he was guiding his team through the FLRC lanes during a field training exercise.



Huber and his fellow cadets practiced skills such as descending down a rappel tower, swiftly moving through an obstacle course and coming together to complete a series of missions in a team development course.



Huber is also in the Army Reserve at the 358th Engineering Company here. He is hoping that the skills he learns in the Army can help him in a civilian mechanical engineering job.



“I'm studying physics in college and I hope to get a degree in mechanical engineering.”



One of Huber’s goals is to work on race car engines.



“It's been in my head for quite a while and I watch a lot of race car events. Hopefully being with the engineers will give me more of a backing to support that.”



For now, Huber is focused on building his leadership skills and promoting his university’s ROTC program.

