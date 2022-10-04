Navy Mother Continues Family Legacy of Service

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski | Yeoman 1st Class Jazzette Bailey, from Sparta, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski | Yeoman 1st Class Jazzette Bailey, from Sparta, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), left, shakes hands with Van R. Jonhson, Savannah’s mayor, at Savannah City Hall, March 16, 2022. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. The Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team is a delegation of hand-selected Sailors who interact with the community by sharing their experiences and stories to help citizens better understand the Navy and its role in national security. During their mission in Savannah, the ambassadors will visit local high schools, participate in the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, conduct community service projects, tour local museums, and meet with a local Girl Scouts Troop. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski) see less | View Image Page

In 1986, the United States military designated April as the Month of the Military Child, a time dedicated to military children’s sacrifices, hardships and challenges.



Yeoman 1st Class Jazzette Bailey, from Sparta, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) intelligence department, is a mother of two children and has been enlisted in the Navy for almost 20 years.



Bailey comes from a lineage of military service, covering every branch of the military. Her grandfather was a Soldier, her mother was a Coast Guardsman, her father was an Airman and her husband is a Sailor.



One of the challenges military families face is the stress of moving.



“I spent my summers with my father, so I didn’t experience a traditional military childhood like some others do,” said Bailey. “Most of the time, I moved around the United States to visit with my father whenever he moved around.”



As a military child, Bailey grew up wanting to understand what the demands of military service meant for her family.



“My father was in Desert Storm in the 90’s,” said Bailey. "I remember when I was a little girl, I would call and ask him if he was going to war.”

Bailey recalled a time she had to be separated from her sons and the toll it took on her when she came back from deployment.



“After my husband and I both left for deployment for about nine months in 2012, it took the biggest toll on my eldest son and his performance in school. His biggest challenge was us not being there for him,” Bailey remembered. “Meanwhile, my youngest son didn’t understand it and when we were gone, he didn’t even remember who I was. That hurt my heart.”



Despite these challenges, Bailey and her family overcame each hardship. She and her husband pushed to be “homesteaders,” a term for Navy families assigned to commands in a specific area.



“Most of my career has been in the Hampton Roads area. I went to plenty of platforms, but I have been stationed here since 2003,” explained Bailey. “Since my husband and I are in the military, we decided to homestead for our children to avoid putting them through that unstable experience.”



Raising a family while serving in the military introduces unique and unpredictable circumstances, and although Bailey’s son experienced unstable times due to her service, he is still looking to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.



“I wanted to give my son the option of trying college before he joined the military, but college wasn’t for him,” said Bailey. “My son sees the structure and good financial balance, and I told him that even if he didn’t want to stay in for a full military career, he could serve a few years and have some idea of what he would want to do.”



The Month of the Military Child is key in thanking and recognizing the sacrifices of those who do not serve, but carry the weight of a loved one’s service.



“This lifestyle can be hard, but at the end of the day I am proud of my children for enduring these challenges,” Bailey said. “We are a stronger family because of these experiences and I am grateful to my sons for their resiliency and never-ending support.”