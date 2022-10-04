Bucknell ROTC Cadet keeping up family tradition

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - "We just got off the rappel tower, which was my first time, and that was nerve racking going all the way up", said U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Josh Donlon, a native of Newark, Delaware. "But as soon as you start going down it's fun. Later today, we are going to the Field Leadership Reaction Course (FLRC) which I have done before,” said Donlon.



Donlon entered ROTC to challenge himself and also to keep up a family tradition.



"It would be easier to count the men in my family who have not served in the military," said Donlon. "I think ROTC is for me. It has the best plan to have the best of both worlds. I knew that Bucknell was the school I really wanted to go to and I probably would not have been able to go there without being in the ROTC".



Donlon is a sophomore at Bucknell University. He is studying accounting with dual minors in real estate and political science.



“I was always interested in the business field and wanted to pursue some sort of career in business but he also feel that I wanted to serve in the military," said Donlon.



Donlon has clear goal to become a leader with the skills he is learning in ROTC. He shared the various leadership positions he holds that are developing him as a leader.



"I am a cadet sergeant, which means I'm a squad leader. I am also serving as the vice president of our cadet council, which is our student government for the ROTC program," said Donlon. “Becoming an officer is going to benefit me a lot as with any kind of management or leadership position in the world, especially in business, because it's all about working with people, making connections and just being fair making a lot of hard decisions sometimes.



“I think in the accounting world, especially in business, there's going to be a lot of times that you're going to be looking at a lot of complex information, trying to get the bottom of stuff, working with a lot of people and having that skill base of already knowing how to work well in a team and work well with others I think is going be a good match with the skills I’m learning in the ROTC."

