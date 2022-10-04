ROTC Cadet Inspires Students with Videography Talent

“You can always make a big school small”



U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Mason Koma is a full-time student who volunteers his videography talent to promote what the ROTC program offers college students.



“I like how it teaches leadership skills and being together with like-minded people. We go through different activities and learn a lot. Not just about the army, but with all points of life. We do a bunch of great things and it keeps me on a great schedule,” said Koma.



In addition to the life skills the program teaches the cadets, Koma also talks about how the program creates a sense of community among the students in the program.



“It is a lot easier to make a big school small with 10,000 people in your grade when you have the ROTC program of 300 with everyone who you know by name," said Koma. "You are a close kind of group.”



Koma majors in industrial engineering at Penn State. When not in class or at ROTC, Koma spends his free-time honing his videography skills.



“At school I do videography work, which is a great thing to do on the side instead of watching TV and playing video games. I edit or make content with my friends. It is a great way to meet people and also a great way to help out our own ROTC program.”



During his time in the ROTC program, Koma films videos and creates product of cadets training to advertise what ROTC offers students at Penn State University.



“In ROTC everyone really appreciates the videos I do," said Koma. "I bring back that experience to the other videos that I do for anyone else. It is just a fun thing knowing that what I do for ROTC is volunteer work, but then everything else is paid and it is advancing my portfolio in a sense. “



Volunteering for videography projects not only benefits the ROTC program, but it also gives Koma the opportunity to build experience and network.



“Just by me being the videographer for ROTC I can actually say to other people that I have credentials, and it is very well respected. So it definitely gets me on a great path with my videography career.”



Cadet Koma was interviewed and published by Onward State, an online news organization that serves the Penn State community, as well as several other newspaper articles. Koma explains that what means the most, however, is the recognition he receives from follow students.



“What matters more is people seeing me on the street, and without me ever meeting them, them coming up to me and saying they appreciate my videos and telling me that they love what I do and to keep it up. “



Camaraderie and mentorship are two benefits that Cadet Koma believes students should take advantage of.



“If you want to have a good schedule in your life, especially while you are in college to balance fun with work, you have got to do ROTC. You might be getting up early with people who are just like you and they are on the same right path as you.”



Koma appreciates the leaders in the program who serve as mentors to cadets and help guide cadets through school.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 13:05 Story ID: 418193 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Hometown: MARS, PA, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROTC Cadet Inspires Students with Videography Talent, by SPC Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.