USS Annapolis Makes Fifth Submarine Homeported in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 28, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) arrived March 28 at Naval Base Guam from Naval Base Point Loma, San Diego, California, shifting its homeport as part of the U.S. Navy strategic laydown plan for naval forces in the Indo-Pacific region.



“My crew is proud to join the submarine force team in Guam,” said Cmdr. James Tuthill, Annapolis's commanding officer. “It's an excellent place to live, with a strong sense of community and a clear mission. We worked hard to get the ship through a shipyard period ahead of schedule, and we're ready to assume our place on the front line.”



The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable ships forward. This posture allows rapid responses for maritime and joint forces, and brings our most capable ships and submarines with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner.



"I would like to personally extend a warm Hafa Adai to the Sailors and families of our fifth homeported submarine on Guam, USS Annapolis," said Commander Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson. "Guam and the Mariana Islands are incredibly important to the overall defense of the region, and this additional capability further underscores our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."



In accordance with the strategic laydown plan of 2021, Annapolis makes the fifth Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine to be homeported in Guam alongside USS Asheville (SSN 722), USS Key West (SSN 758), USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), and USS Springfield (SSN 761). USS Springfield arrived in Guam one week before USS Annapolis on March 21.



"As part of the U.S. Navy's plan to put the most advanced and capable units forward, USS Annapolis completed a homeport shift from San Diego, California to Guam in order to support Indo-Pacific initiatives and missions," said Capt. Bret Grabbe, commodore, Submarine Squadron 15.



The submarine's ability to support a multitude of missions, to include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance, and strike warfare, makes Springfield one of the most capable submarines in the world.



"My Sailors keep close tabs on world events, especially those in the Indo-Pacific region" said Tuthill. "We're ready to get to work."



Commissioned April 11, 1992, Annapolis is the fourth ship of the United States Navy named for the city of Annapolis, Maryland. Annapolis has a crew of approximately 16 officers and 127 enlisted Sailors.

Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines make up the majority of the submarine force, with nearly 40 still in commission. Annapolis returned from its last deployment, April 2021, where they conducted operations vital to national security in the Western Pacific.





Annapolis is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

