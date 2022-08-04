26,000+ U.S. MARINES FORWARD IN THE INDO-PACIFIC



CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii - The number of U.S. Marines forward-based and forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific has increased from approximately 20,000 to 26,000 with the beginning of several multilateral exercises.

Under the auspices of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Marines, Sailors and civilian employees are currently assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force; U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea; and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, as a forward-based force-in-readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. MARFORPAC also oversees bilateral exercises with multilateral training events and partner nations.

The exercises Marines are participating in alongside allies and partners include, but are not limited to: Balikatan 22, the Maritime Defense Exercise with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and the arrival of the 11th iteration of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin. These exercises and other activities in the region have a combined total of more than 10,000 U.S. Marines in unique participation, working alongside partner nations, and bringing the forward-ready force of capable and committed Marines to more than 26,000.

Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of this bilateral exercise hosted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the largest iteration ever of this exercise, which focuses on maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban operations, aviation operations, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Balikatan highlights the deeply rooted partnership between the U.S. and Philippines that is built on the foundation of cooperation through decades of bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and trust.

U.S. Marines routinely train alongside service members with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in bilateral exercises or training events, such as MDX-ARDB, which includes elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting bilateral training in support of increasing interoperability with the JGSDF.

MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational Marine Air-Ground Task Force deployment to the Northern Territory, Australia, which enhances regional security, strengthens the Australia-U.S. alliance, and increases both nations’ ability to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies throughout the region. This is MRF-D’s first rotation following the historic AUKUS agreement, demonstrating the U.S. Marine Corps’ sustained commitment to the Australia-U.S. alliance and our combined strength and posture in the Indo-Pacific region.

These exercises alongside our forward deployed forces demonstrate the presence of MARFORPAC in the Indo-Pacific and reinforce our commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the region. The increased presence of U.S. Marines in the region serves as a testament to the United States’ dedication to ensuring peace and stability in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

