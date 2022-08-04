Captain Cottell Receives Navy and Marine Corps Medal

Photo By Cpl. Eric Huynh | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Timothy Cottell, a native of Monroe, Connecticut,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Eric Huynh | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Timothy Cottell, a native of Monroe, Connecticut, communications capabilities integration officer, Combat Development Directorate, Combat Development and Integration, poses for a photo at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, April 8, 2022. Cottell received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his heroic actions during an annual training exercise on Dec. 10, 2019. Cottell saved the life of a Marine by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Timothy Cottell, Combat Development Directorate, is being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his heroic actions while serving as an executive officer with Bravo Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division on Dec. 10, 2019.



Capt. Timothy Cottell, a Monroe, Connecticut native, graduated from St. Joseph High School in 2011. He studied engineering in 2016 at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Shortly after, Cottell attended Officer Candidate School, The Basic School, and Infantry Officer Course, commissioning as a first lieutenant. Cottell checked into 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Battalion in 2018.



On Dec. 10, 2019, 1st Lieutenant Cottell and his Marines were participating in Exercise Steel Knight, which required them to conduct a wet gap crossing of the Colorado River in a Light Armored Vehicle (LAV). As they began to cross the river, the LAV began taking on water and was quickly pulled out to the river and turned upstream.



Quick to process the situation, Cottell realized his Marines were in desperate need of assistance.



“The situation was not going well and just kept getting worse,” said Cottell. “I was able to see from the shore that all the Marines were able to exit the LAV except for the driver.”



Cottell detached his personal protective equipment and entered the frigid river, swimming approximately 60 feet from the shore and 15 feet deep to the submerged vehicle.



“Marine Corps Base-Camp Pendleton has a lot of swimming pools throughout the base that I often used for morning or lunch physical training,” said Cottell. “The accessibility and facilities helped me out a lot. The Marine Corps Instructors of Water Survival (MCIWS) course is phenomenal for increasing water confidence as well.”



Cottell and his platoon commander reached the submerged Light Armored Vehicle, Cottell pulled the driver out of the vehicle and began prepping the driver for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The platoon commander cleared the driver’s airway while Cottell was responsible for the driver’s breathing. They worked tirelessly through four rounds of cardiopulmonary resuscitation to save the drivers’ life.



“I have been CPR certified prior to the United States Marine Corps, but it has since expired,” said Cottell. “I was very grateful for having attended the MCIWS course, which refreshed my CPR knowledge and the difference for performing it for drowning victims.”



By his courageous and prompt actions, and in the face of personal risk, Cottell reflected great credit upon himself, upholding the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.



“I was just doing what was expected,” said Cottell. “There were three other Marines out there with me. Without them, none of this would’ve happened. This only happened because everyone played their role.



Capt. Cottell was recognized for his exemplary actions and awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on April 8, 2022. The Navy and Marine Corps Medal is the highest non-combat medal for heroism awarded by the Marine Corps.



“I believe the Marine Corps’ expectation to stay calm and perform under pressure helped,” said Cottell. “From start to finish, everyone knew we needed to think clearly and work together.”