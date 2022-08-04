Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Travis AFB Airman encourages reading across America

    Former Travis AFB Airman encourages reading across America

    Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | Tech. Sgt. Michael Kozak, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing regional training center...... read more read more

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.—As Airmen, we do what the Air Force needs of us, primary duty, maintain a healthy lifestyle and be ready at a moment’s notice. Each of us do different things in our downtime, like Tech. Sgt. Michael Kozak, 365th Training Squadron communication and navigation systems technical school instructor, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, who is a published author.

    According to Kozak, the former section chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Travis AFB, his whole life, it has always been a goal to write and have a book published.

    Kozak’s first story was inspired during a temporary duty assignment to Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii.

    “I awoke at night from a very lucid and surreal dream. The kind of dream that really made me think differently,” Kozak said.

    The dream gave him the idea for what he thought would be a solid fiction story.

    “On the contrary, I took my general idea, created characters, expanded the synopsis and ran with it,” he said. “It was a lot of fun and I definitely lost some sleep due to my excitement of writing certain parts of my story. It was all worth it!”

    Someone who shares his passion for reading and writing is his wife Amanda Kozak, who served a total of 11 years in the Air Force as a materiel management journeyman.

    “I really enjoy reading whenever time allows me to,” said Mrs. Kozak. “As for writing, my husband has the edge on that.”

    You would think she has to be his biggest support because of her vows, but she said she genuinely enjoys reading everything he writes.

    “I was certainly taken aback by his ability to create a whole story from his imagination,” she said. “I am always very proud of what Mike has accomplished.”

    Kozak is in the process of writing four different stories and has a message for all generations when it comes to writing.

    “Nothing comes easy,” said Kozak. “Never forget about the destination, but most importantly, relish the journey.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 16:07
    Story ID: 418161
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Travis AFB Airman encourages reading across America, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Former Travis AFB Airman encourages reading across America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    author
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Read Across America
    60th AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT