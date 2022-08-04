Former Travis AFB Airman encourages reading across America

Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | Tech. Sgt. Michael Kozak, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing regional training center...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | Tech. Sgt. Michael Kozak, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing regional training center instructor and his wife Amanda Kozak gather for a photo Dec. 2017, at a holiday party in Hawaii. Kozak, formerly a section chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Travis AFB, also has volunteered in multiple “Read Across America” events, a day that is observed March 2. Kozak is currently a 365th Training Squadron communication and navigation systems technical school instructor, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Kozak) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.—As Airmen, we do what the Air Force needs of us, primary duty, maintain a healthy lifestyle and be ready at a moment’s notice. Each of us do different things in our downtime, like Tech. Sgt. Michael Kozak, 365th Training Squadron communication and navigation systems technical school instructor, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, who is a published author.



According to Kozak, the former section chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Travis AFB, his whole life, it has always been a goal to write and have a book published.



Kozak’s first story was inspired during a temporary duty assignment to Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii.



“I awoke at night from a very lucid and surreal dream. The kind of dream that really made me think differently,” Kozak said.



The dream gave him the idea for what he thought would be a solid fiction story.



“On the contrary, I took my general idea, created characters, expanded the synopsis and ran with it,” he said. “It was a lot of fun and I definitely lost some sleep due to my excitement of writing certain parts of my story. It was all worth it!”



Someone who shares his passion for reading and writing is his wife Amanda Kozak, who served a total of 11 years in the Air Force as a materiel management journeyman.



“I really enjoy reading whenever time allows me to,” said Mrs. Kozak. “As for writing, my husband has the edge on that.”



You would think she has to be his biggest support because of her vows, but she said she genuinely enjoys reading everything he writes.



“I was certainly taken aback by his ability to create a whole story from his imagination,” she said. “I am always very proud of what Mike has accomplished.”



Kozak is in the process of writing four different stories and has a message for all generations when it comes to writing.



“Nothing comes easy,” said Kozak. “Never forget about the destination, but most importantly, relish the journey.”