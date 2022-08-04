Army Reserve division welcomes first African-American, female senior-enlisted leader

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta L. Pompey (right) became the senior-enlisted leader of the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta L. Pompey (right) became the senior-enlisted leader of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division April 8 during an assumption-of-responsibility ceremony at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Pompey is the first African American and the first woman to serve in this position throughout the 99th's 80-year history, dating back to the 99th Infantry Division in World War II. Also pictured are Maj. Gen. Rodney L. Faulk, 99th RD commanding general (center) and Sgt. Maj. Sandra M. Cook, 99th RD acting senior-enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta L. Pompey became the senior-enlisted leader of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division April 8 during an assumption-of-responsibility ceremony at division headquarters here.



Pompey is the first African American and the first woman to serve in this position throughout the 99th's 80-year history, dating back to the 99th Infantry Division in World War II.



“Being selected as the command sergeant major of the 99th Readiness Division is very humbling,” said Pompey, who served in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm in 1991, Bosnia from 1999-2000, Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006-2007 and Operation Spartan Shield from 2019-2020. “This is something I thought of and held in the back of my mind some time ago, but didn’t think it would happen in a million years. Today, I am proud, honored and excited about this awesome opportunity.”



The ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Rodney L. Faulk, 99th RD commanding general, who is responsible for providing geographic programs and services that enhance individual and unit readiness for mobilization and deployment of Army Reserve forces located throughout the 99th RD’s 13-state region.



"I have no doubt that CSM Pompey will add tremendous value to the team in her assignment as 99th Readiness Division CSM,” Faulk said. “I am confident that we will continue to find innovative ways to build readiness working with our partners across the region.”



“Maj. Gen. Faulk, thank you for trusting in me and allowing me the opportunity to serve as your command sergeant major,” said Pompey, whose previous assignment was command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command. “This is just an amazing opportunity, and I am looking forward to my new journey here at the 99th Readiness Division.”



Pompey, who has served in the military for more than 30 years, succeeded Sgt. Maj. Sandra M. Cook, who recalled her feelings when she was first given the opportunity to serve in this interim role as acting senior-enlisted leader of the 99th RD.



“I was both humbled and honored and, to be honest, a bit intimidated,” said Cook, whose next assignment will take her to U.S. Army Reserve Command. “But as the commanding general brought me under his mentorship and leadership, my intimidation quickly faded as we began to build a command team and provide direction and guidance to the force, both for the 99th RD and the units we support throughout the region.”



“In her short time as the (acting) CSM for the 99th, I have been truly impressed with her energy, drive, knowledge and skill,” Faulk said. “She truly cares about Soldiers and ensuring that we uphold the highest standards in the NCO Corps.”