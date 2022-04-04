Key Spouse Program supports Moody families

Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | Tierra Jackson, 23rd Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist and 23rd...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | Tierra Jackson, 23rd Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist and 23rd Wing Spouse of the Year, poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2022. Key spouses receive information directly from the commander, helping agencies and community partners. Once they receive the information, they are encouraged share it to Moody families through multiple mediums to include email, social media and by phone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes ) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Supporting the Air Force mission comes at a high cost of service members. Sometimes, it requires working late and dedicating all of the day’s energy to the job. It’s mentally and physically exhausting, so Airmen are encouraged to lean on their wingmen to make it through.



But when they are burning the midnight oil, who do the spouses turn to?



The Key Spouse program is a commander-led organization that provides support to military spouses and families to enhance readiness.



“Key spouses are commander-appointed volunteers who bridge the gap between unit and Air Force families,” said Tierra Jackson, 23rd Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist and 23rd Wing Key Spouse of the Year. “It puts the service member at ease and the families at ease. (Airmen) can go do what they need to do in their career and know that their family is comfortable and taken care of.”



Key Spouses receive information directly from the commander, helping agencies and community partners. Once they receive the information, they are encouraged share it to Moody families through multiple mediums to include email, social media and by phone.



“Our military members have so much going on that sometimes information about things that happen on base can get lost or not passed on,” said Katie Ramos, 23rd Wing Key Spouse. “The program gives us a place to get that information and allows us to have someone to turn to for questions we might have.”



Family outreach can start before families even arrive to Moody. When an Airman is in the process of permanently changing stations, a Key Spouse may reach out to welcome them and their families to the respective unit.



“Most units have key spouse information on hand to pass along through sponsors,” Jackson said. “At the Airman and Family Readiness Center, we’ve teamed up with the relocation manager. When she gets incoming information, I provide that information to our key spouses depending on what unit they are in and they can make contact before the families even get here.”



To continue building rapport and trust, Key Spouses attend and invite other spouses and families out to base functions to get comfortable with life at Moody.



“The KSP has benefitted me in the past by supporting my family when needed, whether that be in emergencies and deployments or just information and events,” Ramos said. “As a spouse of 15 years, I have found the KSP to be such a wealth of resources, information and support: a most needed program in this military life.”



Airmen have the luxury of receiving support from unit leadership and base agencies and the KSP strives to ensure spouses and families receive the same care.



“Military life without the KSP would be a lot tougher,” said Angela Olson, Moody Air Force Base Chapel account manager and 23rd Wing Key Spouse. “Any time we have been in a squadron with a thriving key spouse program, the unit seemed much more connected and the spouses and families got to know each other and become like family.”



To add, the KSP has made such an impact in Olson’s life she decided to become a part of it and join the team.



“I feel lucky that I can be a part of the Key Spouse Program,” Olson said. “I really felt empowered to join a program that can make such a difference in the lives of our families.”



For more information or to sign up, contact A&FRC at 229-257-3333.