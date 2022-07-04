The Force Master Chief hosts Senior Enlisted Leadership Meeting on Present and Future of Hospital Corps

Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Apr. 6, 2022) -- Force Master Chief...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Apr. 6, 2022) -- Force Master Chief Michael J. Roberts, Bureau of Medicine (BUMED) and Surgery, and director, U. S. Navy Hospital Corps, welcomes attendees to the Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Senior Enlisted Leadership Symposium. The purpose of the symposium is to gather senior enlisted leaders to discuss the future of the hospital corps, and provide guidance from senior leaders at BUMED. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

San Antonio, Texas – On April 6th and 7th, 2022, FORM Michael J. Roberts, the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Force Master Chief, presided over the Navy Medicine Master Chief (E-9) Symposium.



This 2-day event, held at the Sam Houston Community Center at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, marked the first time since 2016 Navy Medicine’s entire E-9 community assembled in-person to discuss the important issues affecting the Hospital Corps.



In his opening remarks FORCM Roberts outlined his mission and vision for the Hospital Corps and emphasized the importance of discussing the current and future direction of Navy Medicine, its impact on enlisted sailors and vital role senior enlisted leaders need to play.



“We are here to ensure the sustainment of Navy Medicine’s commitment to being a High Reliability Organization and our support to the Surgeon General’s 4 P’s – People, Platforms, Performance, and Power,” said Roberts. “We are here because as senior enlisted individuals we are ultimately responsible for the success of those under our charge.”



Among the symposium’s participants were E-9s representing 48 different commands and activities across the Naval Enterprise as well as five former Force Master Chiefs/Directors of the Hospital Corps.



The featured speakers included Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy; Capt. Matthew Case, Executive Assistant to the Surgeon General; Capt. Chris Lucas, Chief Medical Officer, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED); Mr. John Zarkowsky, Deputy Assistant Medical Chief Operations, Plans & Readiness, BUMED; Capt. Ronald Fancher, Defense Health Agency (DHA) Interface Officer, BUMED; Capt. Marc Herwitz, Assistant Deputy Chief Education and Training, BUMED; Capt. Brendon Melody, Assistant Deputy Chief, Manpower, BUMED; Cmdr. Kathleen Dagher, Assistant Deputy Chief Capabilities and Requirements, BUMED; Cmdr. Raul Cardenal, Branch Head, OPNAV N0931D; HMCM Joe Espinosa, Requirements Manager, Afloat Programs, OPNAV; and NCCM Tony Turner, Force Career Counselor, BUMED.



At the end of the first day, the retired Force Master Chiefs, serving in capacity as senior mentors, took part in a panel discussion where they shared their personal insights into leadership and the challenges faced during their lengthy careers in the Hospital Corps.



The symposium focused on several high priority efforts including the strategic alignment within the Department of the Navy, organizational design for operational medicine, the relationship with the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the restructuring of the Navy Medicine Readiness Training Commands (NMRTCs), resource prioritization, force design, and personnel divestitures.



Presentation topics included an “Insider’s Guide to Navy Medicine,” “Organizational Design In Support of Distributed Maritime Operations,” “Medical Systems Integration / Combat Survivability,” “Journey to High Reliability,” “Enlisted Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities,” “DHA Transition,” and “Operational Medical Training.”