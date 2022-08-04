Get to know USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s best warriors

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The best Soldiers Installation Management Command-Europe has to offer are heading to Baumholder Military Community Saturday where one will be named IMCOM-E’s best warrior.



The four-day competition, beginning Sunday, will challenge 12 Soldiers from seven garrisons in all aspects of soldiering.



Representing the competition’s host garrison, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, are Pfc. Hubert Calamohoy and Staff Sgt. James Gilman. The two couldn’t be more different in terms of military duties, hometowns and backgrounds, but why they are competing and their drive to be the best Soldier are in harmony.



Pfc. Hubert Calamohoy



Calamohoy, a Religious Affairs Specialist stationed at Baumholder is from the Philippines but calls Las Vegas his hometown. He entered basic training almost exactly two years ago in April 2020.



He sees competitions such as this one as an opportunity to improve himself while motivating others.



“I’m competing to better myself in every aspect of the competition, especially the ACFT [Army Combat Fitness Test] and the board,” said Calamohoy. “Also, I’m competing to motivate other Soldiers, especially the junior enlisted Soldiers like me.”



He said he’s excited to go back to basics such as grenade throwing and weapon checks - skills that aren’t part of his everyday duties as a chaplain’s assistant.



Calamohoy just came back from home leave in the states Monday, but didn’t take a vacation from training while on vacation, he assured, as he had early morning workouts and late night study sessions with his wife.

“She’s my biggest supporter,” said Calamohoy.



He was also able to put some good uncle time to use.



“I baby sat for my niece – she’s like 26 pounds – so I’m walking through the neighborhood with 26 pounds on my back. So, it’s kind of like ruck marching.”



While not on vacation, he said he focuses on nutrition and noted that his roommate and fellow chaplain’s assistant has been helping him stay on track.



He said that despite feeling proud that his unit, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, is taking the initiative and giving their all to organize an event of this size, he doesn’t think he has much “hometown advantage.”



He said he’s familiar with BMC’s hills. That knowledge may come in handy during some of the more grueling, physical events but his real secret to success, he said, is surrounding himself with a great support network such his wife, his roommate and last year’s winner, Spc. Samuil Matveev, who he views as a mentor. Matveev is also a Religious Affairs Specialist with the garrison.



Come competition time, the event he’s looking forward to the most is the ACFT, but is concerned about the mystery event.



“I like surprises, but not in the competition way,” he said. His best guess? Drill and Ceremony.





Staff Sgt. James Gilman



Staff Sgt. James Gilman calls Kingston, N.Y. home. His hometown sits along the Hudson River about 100 miles north of New York City. After giving the old college try there, he decided to join the Army in 2009 giving himself four years to figure out what he wanted to do in life. He enlisted as a military policeman and hasn’t looked back.



Like Calamohoy, Gilman’s days leading up to the competition were spent away from Baumholder. Currently, Gilman’s filling a physical security slot at Army Support Activity - Black Sea, Mihail Kogalniceau Air Base in Romania.



“My time in Romania has been great. I’m coming into a place where there’s a lot of things happening in this specific area,” he said.



He said it’s always rewarding when one can put their job and knowledge to work while supporting different military agencies with a common goal.



Gilman’s military career has taken him to seven different duties stations and he’s an airborne, air assault Soldier. The upcoming IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition isn’t his first Soldier competition.



In 2019, he represented his battalion while stationed Fort Polk, La., and placed second at its noncommissioned officer of the year competition.



Gilman said the best advice he can give to anyone considering Soldier competitions is to come to terms that you are not going to be the best at every event.



“There are multiple events across multiple days with multiple things you will have to do - it’s the total Soldier concept,” he said. “I say to challenge yourself and to put yourself out there and work on the things you aren’t good at. I’m physically fit, I don’t worry about the physical part of it. I worry about the board, I worry about the essay.”



Aside from the physical feats of the competition, he’s excited to see the other Soldiers.



“I’m looking most forward to meeting the other competitors and having a good competition.”





Marcus Fichtl, public affairs officer with USAG Stuttgart, contributed to this story.

