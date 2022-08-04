Moody finance budgets for Lead Wing

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Training multi-capable Airmen, building up contingency locations and equipping the base with the latest technology are all necessary to be the out-front Lead Wing for Air Combat Command.



But it comes with a cost.



The 23d Comptroller Squadron is an important part of readiness at Moody Air Force Base. In order to ensure mission success, the examination and allocation of funding is key. In addition to the many other ongoing missions of CPTS, forward-thinking cost analysis has been an integral process involved in Moody’s Lead-Wing readiness.



“Trying to get our Airmen equipped and trained with cutting edge technology and new capabilities with innovative equipment has been a goal for Lead-Wing readiness since last year,” said Maj. Chris Cook, 23rd CPTS commander. “We need to be sure we have the ability to equip our forces and be able to communicate with air, ground and home station assets.”



In order to develop the infrastructure necessary for Lead-Wing employment, a full time Wing A-Staff was established in July 2021. The A-Staff began drafting possible Lead Wing Tactics, Techniques and Procedures and identifying essential Command and Control relationships between warfighters.



Following guidance from Lead-Wing Summits, subject matter experts from each of the nine directorates within the A-Staff then created an equipment requirement list.



Each directorate had specific requests. For example, 1st Lt. Alexander Sidawi, A-Staff A6 communications director, focused primarily on developing a list of communication equipment requirements, which included an updated Satellite Service, a Tactical Radio C2 Node and a Tactical Data Link.



“Analyzing the necessary communication equipment to purchase for Lead-Wing employment proved to be a multilayered problem that involved reshaping operational assumptions based on tomorrow’s battlespace,” Sidawi said. “Communication systems are very expensive and so we had to ensure that we pursue the right equipment that will allow us to integrate in the joint environment, and there are no refunds.”



Once the equipment lists were compiled, a team of three members within CPTS analyzed the requests from each of the A-Staff directorates. CPTS then designed a budget to meet those requests.



While maintaining the normal routine for 23rd wing operations, the CPTS team went outside its normal scope by developing a plan to make Lead-Wing readiness a reality.



Using a forward-thinking approach, the finance team combined resources from congressional annual allocations to meet funding needs. Merging together the Squadron Innovation Funds and Commanders Readiness Funds provided a major portion of the finances required.



However, an additional percentage was still necessary to meet Lead Wing readiness.



“Recognizing we had to get ahead of the expenses needed, we proposed taxing ourselves across the Wing,” Cook said. “Between taxation, the Squadron Innovation Funds and Commanders Readiness Funds we have been able to get a lot of the needs the wing identified.”



Combining the Wing tax revenue of $420,000, SIF and CRF allowed equipment needs to be met without detracting from the budget required from units across the wing.



“We have to be forward thinking because we are in uncharted territories,” said Cook. “Obtaining the equipment needs for Lead-Wing readiness is essential. It ensures we are ready to do the nation’s mission.”



CPTS experts have proven their consistent dedication to the 23rd Wing mission by maintaining the standards for wing operations while simultaneously leading Moody into the future with Lead Wing readiness. This past year, CPTS has demonstrated that the unknown can be navigated and that with innovative planning, the possibilities are endless.

