Wiesbaden cyclist rides to success in IMCOM-Europe Biking Challenge

WIESBADEN, GERMANY -- 8,312 kilometers - May to September, 12,196 km - 2021 overall. That is the impressive result of Fred Proctor’s favorite activity, riding his bicycle.



“Less than ever before,” he pointed out today, due to weather conditions and other commitments. “I am aiming for 16,000 km this year,” said Proctor, a Security Specialist at the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade in Wiesbaden. Proctor was the top male finisher of the 2021 Installation Management-Europe Biking Challenge with the most kilometers achieved in the competition.



Tommy Mize, Director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, recognized Proctor on April 7 during an award ceremony at the Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center, with a 500 km Coin, a 1,000 km jersey and a multi-tool – all in recognition for cycling more than 2,000 km.



No matter if it’s Christmas, nor Easter or even his wife’s birthday – sun, rain or thunderstorms – you’ll find Fred on his bike an average of 35 km a day throughout the entire year. Holidays? Of course – one week bicycling through the Alps is always a welcome adventure for Fred!



Fred came to his hobby through his father at the age of 10. The now 52-year-old from Virginia has lived in Germany for more than 20 years with a few interruptions and currently owns seven bicycles. His collection includes a road bike, mountain bike, gravel bike, as well as some older models. Fred trains in all weather conditions and at almost any time of day or night, mostly alone. His weekly goal is about 300 km, adding 100 or 200 km per week in the summer months.



Last year Fred took part in the Ötztaler Radmarathon. The circuit goes 227 km from Sölden over four alpine passes (Kühtaisattel, Brenner, Jaufenpass and Timmelsjoch) to South Tyrol, and then back again. The participants master an unbelievable 5,500 meters of altitude, with the fastest among them reaching the finish line in a record time of just over seven hours.



Do you also have this dream? So, a perfect starting tip, according to Mize who is also an avid cyclist, the best thing would be to join a cycling group. There are quite a few of them around Wiesbaden and the Wiesbaden Cycling Club also offers interesting tours through their Facebook page. Proctor recommends “(…) buying a good, not-too expensive bike to start your cycling activities.” It should have good brand-name components from well-known manufacturers to ensure core bike components work without any issues, under all conditions.



“Not surprising to mention that Fred as an avid cyclist has been supportive in getting people out biking. Fred also supports the National Bike to Work activities as part of the annual STRONG B.A.N.D.S. program,” said Joseph Harris, Director of the Outdoor Recreation and Education Program, Family and MWR at USAG Wiesbaden.



Do you want to be a part of this year’s 2022 IMCOM-E Biking Challenge from May 1 to Sept. 9? Registration is now open and more information can be found at https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/outdoor-recreation.

