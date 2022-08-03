VFA-102 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

IWAKUNI, Japan - The “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 held a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Mar. 8.



Cmdr. Timothy “Sparky” Charlebois, of Yorba Linda, Calif., assumed all duties and responsibilities as the VFA-102 Commanding Officer from Cmdr. Daniel “Bunny” O’Hara, of Hendersonville, Tenn.



Cmdr. O’Hara took command of the “Diamondbacks” in October, 2020, and led them through a deployment into the 5th and 7th fleet areas of responsibility. While on deployment, the “Diamondbacks” supported Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Allies Refuge in support of the retrograde of U.S. Forces from Afghanistan.



“It has been an honor and the privilege of a lifetime to lead the finest fighter squadron in the U.S. Navy,” said O’Hara. “The men and women of the Diamondbacks unequivocally set the standard for all to emulate. I was extremely humbled to serve alongside these tremendous Sailors; and I wish Cmdr. Charlebois, Cmdr. Morris, Cmdr. Horton, and the entire Diamondback team and their families all the best in their future endeavors. Cmdr. Charlebois has been a tremendous XO [Executive Officer], and the Diamondbacks are in good hands under the care of his tireless leadership. Finally, I would like to thank my mother, father, and brother for their never-ending support during this 20-year journey. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”



Cmdr. Charlebois is a graduate of the University of Southern California. Charlebois served as a Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor at Strike Fighter Weapons School Pacific (SFWSP), after graduating from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), and as the Strike Fighter Readiness Officer for the Chief of Naval Air Forces, Pacific. Charlebois achieved graduate degrees from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and the United States Naval War College.



“The men and women of the Diamondbacks will forever be grateful for Cmdr. O’Hara’s guidance and leadership through multiple deployments, including Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5’s first combat deployment in 20 years,” said Charlebois. “Built up under his leadership, the squadron embodies high standards and an attitude of constant learning. I know I speak for the proud men and women of the Diamondbacks as we wish CDR O’Hara success in his future endeavors.



The “Diamondbacks” also welcomed their new executive officer, Cmdr. John “Chucky” Morris, who recently departed VFA-106 out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. as the Operations Officer.

VFA-102 is part of Carrier Air Wing FIVE which embarks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and operates as a Forward Deployed Naval Force in the 7th fleet Pacific AOR on annual deployments.

