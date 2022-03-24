Performance summit provides Soldiers a holistic education

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys’ Army Wellness Center provided the community with tips on how to live a more productive, holistic life during their Performance Summit, at Sitman Gym and Warrior Chapel, March 24.

“The Performance Summit isn’t just about working out and building muscle,” said June Park, Area III ready and resilient programmer. “It really is a holistic approach on nutrition, optimizing energy, sleep habits, and how to use the right muscles to execute proper techniques while working out.”

Subject matter experts came from the AWC, Army Ready and Resilient Performance Center, and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, to give classes and perform practical exercises on the topics with the community members and Soldiers in attendance.

In the lower level of the gym, members of the R2 Performance Center taught their participants how to operate and communicate in stressful situations.

“As you can see, they’re doing burpees. Once they are done, their goal is to use the chopsticks and stack ten nuts on top of each other. If that tower of nuts falls over at any time during that process, everyone must go back and do burpees and go back to the activity and start all over again,” said Shaughnessy McDermott, a R2 Performance Center expert. “We have one person stack the widgets. You’re creating stress on one person by having their teammates do burpees if the stack falls. Not only are they learning how to manage their stress in any situation, but they are also learning how to communicate under stress as well.”

Dustin Morici, a performance expert, mentioned that sometimes people use more energy than the actual activity requires. By doing these exercises, the participants can see how they can still maintain things like their fine motor skills, which sometimes go away when our muscles are activated.

“These simple activities are transferable in other things,” said Morici. “Let’s say you are riding a bicycle; you don’t need to be super stressed out or amped up to ride fast. You should probably be relaxed and smooth on it and you will be more efficient. This cup stacking activity and the one with the chopsticks teaches you to use the minimum amount of energy needed to get the task done. Once you learn how to calm your nervous system down, you will be able to do a whole host of activities, like running your ACFT.”

Along with calming your nerves to be more efficient in your waking activities, a person must also make sure they are receiving enough sleep to stay alert and energetic.

“After working a 24-hour shift, it is recommended that you take a nap prior to going home, or at least before you are getting behind the wheel,” said Zea Urbiztondo, AWC health educator. “If you are walking home, you should be good, but after a 24-hour shift, it is recommended to get a 60 to 90-minute nap prior to getting behind the wheel. Lack of sleep can be similar to drunk driving.”

Urbiztondo said, “when you are sleepy and if you do not fall asleep within 15 minutes, find an activity to relax your mind. Your bed should be used for sleeping, so if you want to watch TV, read, work or scroll your social media, find a different place in the house for these activities. Also, to establish a consistent wake time, this trains your body to start functioning at a certain hour of the day and it keeps you from being tired.”

Good sleep, exercise practices and nutrition are an essential part of living a healthy holistic life.

“Probably the best nutrition tip I can give to people is work on eating balanced meals,” said Urbiztondo. “Getting good portions of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, good fats, carbohydrates, and protein really provide a colorful meal. Work on portion control and set goals; know what you want to consume and what your body needs to be productive. We have services that help you figure out those kinds of things.”

While this was the first time the Ready Resilient team has held a Performance Summit, according to Park, it will not be their last.

“We really are here for the community,” said Park. “That is why we exist. We do things that benefit the community. So, whatever event we have in the future, I hope we will get even more participation.”

In the meantime, community members can reach out to one of the subject matter experts from AWC (0503-337-5758), R2 Performance Center (010-2937-1906) or BDAACH Nutrition Care Clinic (0503-337-1570, call or 737-1570 DSN).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 02:15 Story ID: 418098 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Performance summit provides Soldiers a holistic education, by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.