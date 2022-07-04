NAVFAC Pacific Awards Government of Japan Funded Contract for Bachelor Officer Quarters on Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $106 million firm-fixed price contract to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam on Apr. 5 for the construction of a Bachelor Officer Quarters (BOQ) at U.S. Naval Support Activity, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) on Guam.



The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan (GOJ) as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan.



“The project will enhance the quality of life for the Marine Corps officers stationed there by providing a functional, livable aesthetic and safe environment to live in,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Project Manager Kevin Nakamoto.



The work for this project includes the construction of a new BOQ tower for unit deployed personnel senior non-commissioned officer and officer personnel. This project will have a multi-story housing tower, with an attached one-story common area wing, and detached utility building.



The BOQ structure will house single-occupancy housing units with living, bedroom, closet, private bath, kitchen and laundry; building common areas including entry vestibule, waiting area, public toilets, elevators, janitor closets, mechanical and electrical rooms, corridors, breezeways, stair towers, managers’ offices; and multipurpose spaces including lounge areas, storage and miscellaneous support spaces.



“Providing military personnel with adequate, comfortable housing is a major goal for the Navy and Marine Corps and critical elements in attracting and retaining high caliber personnel,” said Nakamoto.



Work will be performed in Guam, with an expected completion date of December 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:24