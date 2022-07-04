Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 training ops

    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 training ops

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-06 participate in training March 25, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Hundreds of service members from multiple services trained in the course from 2021-2022.

    During CWOC, students complete snowshoe and skiing in training areas throughout the post. Overall, students completed nearly 40 kilometers of marches during training.

    They also learn how to pack and use ahkio sleds to carry and move gear, and they practice extensively in building the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent as well as improvised shelters from what’s available.

    Course objectives also include focusing on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, developing winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment in a cold-weather environment, cold-water immersion reaction and treatment, and injury prevention.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 16:59
    Story ID: 418079
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 training ops, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    Cold-Weather Operations Course

