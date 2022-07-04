Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 training ops

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-06...... read more read more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-06 participate in training March 25, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of service members from multiple services trained in the course from 2021-2022. During CWOC, students complete snowshoe and skiing in training areas throughout the post. Overall, students completed nearly 40 kilometers of marches during training. They also learn how to pack and use ahkio sleds to carry and move gear, and they practice extensively in building the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent as well as improvised shelters from what’s available. Course objectives also include focusing on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, developing winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment in a cold-weather environment, cold-water immersion reaction and treatment, and injury prevention. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page