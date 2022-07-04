Photo Essay: Soldiers hold March 2022 training at Fort McCoy's CACTF

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Civil Affairs Soldiers hold training scenarios at the Combined Arms Collective...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Civil Affairs Soldiers hold training scenarios at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) on March 21, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CACTF provides a wide variety of training environments. The complex, built at a cost of more than $14 million, was completed in late 2012. The first use of the CACTF for training was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2013. Since then, hundreds of different military units as well as law-enforcement agencies have made use of the facility. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Civil Affairs Soldiers hold training scenarios at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) on March 21, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The CACTF provides a wide variety of training environments. The complex, built at a cost of more than $14 million, was completed in late 2012.



The first use of the CACTF for training was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2013.



Since then, hundreds of different military units as well as law-enforcement agencies have made use of the facility.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



