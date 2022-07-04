Idaho National Guard Hosts First Joint Yellow Ribbon Event

The Idaho National Guard Service Member & Family Support Division hosted the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program’s first joint Yellow Ribbon event for more than 1,440 Soldiers and Airmen preparing to deploy, or who have recently deployed, April 2-3.



“The Idaho National Guard showed the primary initiative to start the process of moving to this joint model. We had the chance to utilize the strengths of both the Army and Air National Guard programs to strengthen the program,” said Robert Bain, Army National Guard Program Manager.



More than 1,400 Soldiers, Airmen and family members in various stages of the deployment cycle participated in the event, including 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers and their families who anticipate deploying later this year and Airmen from more than 17 states.



The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program provides resources and information for Guard and Reserve members and their families for all stages of the deployment cycle. Typically, these events are separated by Service Branch, but this event showed that by bringing everyone together into one event, the experience can be much more enriching.



“The requirements for a Yellow Ribbon Event are the same across all seven shields no matter branch of service or type of component,” said Liz McNeil-Moore, Air National Guard Yellow Ribbon program manager. “The focus always remains on Service members and their families and what their needs are.”



More than 60 vendors and 40 support staff supported the event. Families attended sessions taught by specialists in personal finance, mental health counseling, TRICARE enrollment and more. Other vendors included programs and resources for military youth, representatives from Military OneSource and transition assistance and therapy dogs.



In Fiscal Year 2019, the National Guard Bureau proposed the idea of making Yellow Ribbon events a joint effort. However, the pandemic delayed the idea from coming to fruition. In 2021, after visiting an Air Guard Yellow Ribbon event in Anaheim, California, Idaho National Guard Service Member & Family Support Division staff proposed making the next event a joint for Army and Air and hosting the event in Idaho.



“It was wonderful and seamless working together,” said Bain. “We have the same purpose and mission, so we have the same common goal.”



For any questions about the Yellow Ribbon Program or any other resources for Service Members and their Families, visit us at: https://www.imd.idaho.gov/idaho-national-guard/family-programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 15:58 Story ID: 418071 Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho National Guard Hosts First Joint Yellow Ribbon Event, by Elizabeth Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.