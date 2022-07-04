Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Commander Meets Meet With President Mottley, Defense Leaders in Barbados

    04.07.2022

    Story by Michael Wimbish  

    U.S. Southern Command

    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (April 7, 2022) -- During her visit to Barbados April 4-7 to attend the 2022 Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC 22), the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Army Gen. Laura Richardson, met with Prime Minister Mia Mottley and defense leaders to discuss security cooperation.
    SOUTHCOM’s delegation included Civilian Deputy to the Commander, Amb. Jean Manes, and Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones.
    Richardson, along with Manes and U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, Linda S. Taglialatela, met with Mottley April 5 and discussed regional security and the U.S.-Barbados security partnership.
    Earlier on the 5th, the general met with Barbados Defence Force Chief of Staff, Commodore Errington Shurland, to discuss continued security cooperation.
    Richardson and Shurland also signed an Engagement and Cooperation Framework to enhance bilateral defense engagements and security cooperation, focused on countering transnational criminal organizations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and force development.
    Richardson also met with Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley, to discuss regional disaster response and reaffirm the command’s commitment to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the Caribbean.
    Also on the 5th, Richardson and Jones took part in a discussion with Barbados Defence Force personnel to hear their thoughts on the roles of women in security and implementation of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security initiative, force professional development, and opportunities through the State Department’s International Military Education & Training (IMET) program.
    The United States and Barbados share a strong security partnership. The Barbados Defence Force served as co-hosts, along with SOUTHCOM, of CANSEC 22.

